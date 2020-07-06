Patrick Mahomes Contract: Latest Terms & Details of Massive Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs have found their new quarterback. Five months after winning their first Super Bowl in 50 years, the reigning champions and MVP Patrick Mahomes have agreed to a 10-year contract extension, keeping him at Arrowhead Stadium until the end of the 2031 campaign. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, it’s the largest contract in sports’ history.

It’s reportedly valued at $450 million for 10 years with a $140 million injury guarantee.

Many believed the contract would contain messaging that ties the arrangement to a percentage of the salary cap. Schefter’s most recent tweet details that this agreement does not contain jargon that ties its value to a percentage of the salary cap.

With a decade-long deal like Mahomes, it does make a lot of sense for both Kansas City’s front office and Mahomes’ team to tie the contract to the salary cap. Not to mention, it alleviates some of the anxiety the league has been facing in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak and the the direction of the NFL in the future financially.

No. 15 Is in Elite Company

Prior to this one, the biggest sports contract in history was the 12-year, $426.5M deal Mike Trout signed with the Los Angeles Angels last year. Check out the top four below.

Highest Big-4 Sports Contracts Patrick Mahomes, 10 yr, $450M

Mike Trout, 12 yr, $426.5M

Bryce Harper, 13 yr, $330M

Giancarlo Stanton, 13 yr, $325M

Gerrit Cole, 9 yr, $324M — Spotrac (@spotrac) July 6, 2020

This is all expected, considering rumors began swirling after his league MVP-winning season about a record-breaking deal. For the record, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was the highest-paid quarterback this season, according to NFL insider Adam Caplan.

Patrick Mahomes also joins another elite fraternity. ESPN Stats & Info reports that he is fourth active player among four of the five major sports signed under contract into the next decade? The other three are MLB athletes.