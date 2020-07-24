Impressive Stat Shows How Ravens Offense Blew Away NFL in 2019

The Baltimore Ravens are bringing back one of the NFL’s best offenses, and as a stat shows, nobody was nearly as efficient as the team at scoring last season.

As Pro Football Focus explained, the Ravens scored on an absurd 52% of their drives last season. That was easily the highest total in the NFL, outpacing the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs by about 3%. The only other teams relatively close to that duo weren’t that close at all. The number means the Ravens scored over half of the times they had the ball in their hand in 2019.

Highest percentage of drives ending in a score last season: 1. Ravens – 52%

2. Chiefs – 49%

3. Saints – 46%

4. Cowboys – 45%

The Ravens carved up the league quickly and unlike many other teams had ever done before. They scored fast, they were efficient and they were powerful, routinely having scoring flurries much like an NBA team. To that end, it was one of the most exciting offenses in the league to take in.

More is planned and can be expected in 2020, but for now, it’s wise to remember just how potent the Ravens were last season.

Ravens 2019 Offense Voted One of NFL’s Best

Recently, Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox took a look at picking out the top offenses in the league since the year 2000. The Ravens only had but a single entry on the list, and it was the 2019 edition of the team, which put up some insane numbers.

Knox had the Ravens placing in the No. 8 spot in terms of top offenses the league has seen over the last few decades.

Ranking the top 10 offenses since 2000 🔟 2018 Rams

9️⃣ 2004 Colts

8️⃣ 2019 Ravens

7️⃣ 2011 Saints

6️⃣ 2011 Packers

5️⃣ 2016 Falcons

4️⃣ 2001 Rams

3️⃣ 2018 Chiefs

2️⃣ 2007 Patriots

1️⃣ 2013 Broncos (via B/R’s @Kris_Knox)https://t.co/BjRfMCweG2 pic.twitter.com/OMaGFeB0GX — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 8, 2020

As for what was written about why, Knox said in part the team’s innovative nature had them high on the list. He wrote:

“Though Baltimore’s offense wasn’t balanced yardage-wise, it is definitely worth noting that Jackson led the NFL with 36 passing touchdowns in 2019 and went on to win the MVP award. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh believes this squad’s rushing prowess will bring more balance to the offense moving forward. “We should have guys more open and we should have bigger plays and we should create more opportunities in the passing game because of that run game,” Harbaugh said, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. The 2019 Ravens’ average of 33.2 points per game ranks 12th on the all-time list, and Baltimore sent seven offensive players to the Pro Bowl—including Jackson, Ingram and tight end Mark Andrews. This team gets a boost for its explosive and innovative scheme, but it might rank even higher if it hadn’t been ousted from the postseason one game in.”

Obviously, the Ravens offense had a statistically dominating season in 2019 on the way to their 14-2 record, but the team’s offense fizzled in the playoffs, putting up only 12 points against the Tennessee Titans in their eventual defeat. That loss still clouds much of what they accomplished in 2019. As a whole, though, the team’s offense finished No. 1 in points scored with 531, had the best rushing attack in the league and may have only improved that further for next year leading to more optimism.

There’s no doubt the future is bright for the Ravens considering this fact, and for now, they can still claim to have one of the best offenses in recent NFL history.

Dan Orlovsky Predicts Ravens Offense as One of NFL’s 2020 Best

According to Orlovsky, the Ravens are going to have a top 5 offense this season with Lamar Jackson at the helm. As a whole, Orlovsky had the Ravens place in the No. 3 spot just behind the Kansas City Chiefs (No. 1) and the San Francisco 49ers (No. 2).

The top 5 offenses in the NFL this coming season, according to @danorlovsky7. pic.twitter.com/aQRxRsPHcs — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 18, 2020

When all is said and done, the Ravens might have the best offense in the league, but for now, Orlovsky sees a top 3 team heading into the year.

Changes to Ravens Offense Might Hurt

Changes made to the to the offense this offseason, however, could be coming that put a bit more of a premium on throwing the ball with Lamar Jackson to take the burden off him running the football so much. Jackson, however, is special in the open field with his moves, so could this potential change backfire?

Entering into next season, that could be the biggest question the team has. Recently, Bleacher Report named the biggest risk heading into the season, and this offensive shift could be something to watch according to writer Kristopher Knox.

Knox wrote:

“Last season, Lamar Jackson led the Ravens to a 14-2 record while throwing for 3,127 yards and running for 1,206 more. His dual-threat ability routinely kept opposing defenses off balance, and the offense built around his multifaceted skill set became arguably the most indefensible in the league. Now, the Ravens could be looking to switch up their offensive philosophy. The drafting of another running back in J.K. Dobbins and another speedy wideout in Devin Duvernay suggests that Baltimore will ask Jackson to throw more while leaving more of the ground work to the running backs. This is a concept Jackson himself has suggested. “I doubt if I’m going to be carrying the ball a lot going on in the future,” Jackson told reporters. “We’ve got dynamic running backs. We’re going to have even more receivers.” A change in offensive philosophy for Baltimore could pay off in a big way, but it’s also risky because what the Ravens did last year worked marvelously.”

Baltimore’s offense last year operated nearly flawlessly minus a bad stint in the playoffs. It’s possible the team is looking to shift a bit in order to save the wear and tear on Jackson which certainly makes sense given how vital he is to the team.

Will doing it harm their offense, though? That is the next variable to watch. Changing much might not be in the team’s best interest given how good they were in 2019, as these stats show.

