49ers’ Raheem Mostert Wants Trade, Agent Talks ‘Disappointing’ Situation

Just days after running back Raheem Mostert reportedly asked for a raise, the 28-year-old running back and his agent Brett Tessler have asked the San Francisco 49ers for a trade.

Tessler announced that the request had been submitted via his Twitter account on Wednesday, putting out this statement:

After months of unproductive talks with the 49ers about fairly adjusting Raheem Mostert’s contract (which paid him for special teams) we have requested a trade. Disappointing that it would come to this for a guy who led all NFL RBs in YPC & helped lead them to the Super Bowl.

Tessler is referencing Mostert’s 2019 season, which saw the former Purdue Boilermaker explode into an important role for San Francisco, totaling 952 total yards and 10 total touchdowns in the 2019 campaign.

However, it was his playoff performance against the Green Bay Packers in the 49ers’ 37-20 win in the NFC Championship that truly put Mostert on the map, as the running back totaled 220 yards and four touchdowns to help the 49ers dominate the game and punch their ticket to Super Bowl LIV.

Recent Developments with Mostert

After showing potential and providing value in the 2018 season, Mostert and the 49ers came to an agreement on a new contract in the spring of 2019, seeing the player earn his first full contract since coming into the league.

The contract, which was signed for three years and sees Mostert earn an average salary of $2.575 million a season, only guaranteed $3 million in cash to the running back. While it was Mostert’s first long-term deal since coming into the league, his performances in 2019 likely have him and Tessler feeling like he is now underpaid.

This was not a major focal point of the 49ers’ offseason, but after ESPN reporter Josina Anderson recent tweet on June 2 explaining that Mostert was looking for a raise, it has become a major talking point ahead of the 2020 season.

I’m told 49ers RB Raheem Mostert requested a pay raise earlier this offseason. While t/ 3y deal he got last season includes rushing incentives in each year of the team’s contract, my understanding is Mostert still wants a more meaningful acknowledgment of his elevated production. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 2, 2020

The added factor that the 49ers also have RBs Jerick McKinnon and Tevin Coleman on the roster, with Coleman earning just under a whole $2 million more than Mostert is likely playing a factor.

This assertion was somewhat verified in a conversation that NFL reporter Ian Rapoport had with Tessler, saying that the agent just wants to make Mostert the highest-paid back on the 49ers.

Spoke with @TesslerSports about RB Raheem Mostert and his trade demand from #49ers. His request was simply to bring Mostert in line with the highest paid RBs on the team. Tevin Coleman makes $4.55M in 2020 and that’s where Mostert wants to be. He has two years left on his deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 8, 2020

With a contract likely coming for tight end George Kittle and the presence of other paid running backs, Mostert and Tessler are likely figuring that they won’t be getting him the raise he desires.

Mostert on the NFC Championship Putting Him on the Map

Before finding success with the 49ers in the 2018 and 2019 season, Mostert had been on six different NFL rosters since coming into the league in 2015. It was not an easy journey for the offensive weapon, which he explained to NFL Films this offseason.

The win over the Packers sincerely changed Mostert’s life forever, but it also something that is now likely to take the running back out of Santa Clara, California.

“A lot of people didn’t really know who I was at the time,” Mostert said. “Just coming in, sprinking a couple touchdowns and a couple yards here and there, but I wanted to show everyone who I was once I got the opportunity, and I was able to do that.”

