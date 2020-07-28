Real Madrid Striker Positive For COVID

The medical staff at Real Madrid had to contend with quite a complicated situation on Tuesday as they announced that striker Mariano Díaz turned up positive for COVID-19.

The player showed no symptoms and was immediately sent home to begin and start to fulfill the protocols established by the team.

Mariano Result Confirmed

This news was confirmed by the team via a statement that was released via all of their platforms. The club tested the players after returning from their brief vacation after the league concluded over a week ago to resume training for the Champions League.

After the COVID-19 tests carried out yesterday on our first team footballers by the Real Madrid Medical Services, our player Mariano, tested positive. The player is in perfect health and is complying with the protocol of isolation at home.

Mariano will not be available for the return leg against Manchester City. This tie will be played in August and currently has City with a 2-1 lead and the return leg pending in England.

After the result, Mariano posted a video on Instagram discussing his current situation.

Mariano Talks About COVID Situation

🎥 MARIANO DÍAZ habla en #Instagram tras ser diagnosticado con #COVID19 👍🏼 “Estoy perfectamente. Mi familia y entorno también se encuentran genial” 🏠 “Estoy confinado en casa” pic.twitter.com/gtpiG763t8 — Radio MARCA (@RadioMARCA) July 28, 2020

“I appreciate your messages of support. I am feeling well. My family and friends are doing fine as well. I’m currently confined at home. I expect to be back soon,” he said in the video.

A Limited Contributor

During the season, the Spanish-Dominican forward saw very little playing time. This past season he was one of the players that did not impress Zinedine Zidane and since his arrival, he has dropped in the pecking order of forwards.

Mariano played a total of 91 minutes, all of them coming off the bench. In that time, he did manage to score one goal. Of those minutes, only 22 of them were played after the season restart. His last bit of play was in the final minute of the match against Getafe in round 33.

This season marked one of the lowest of lows for him after the team brought him back from Lyon in 2018. There he scored 21 goals in 45 matches and then he beat out Raúl De Tomas for a spot in the club’s roster. Since then, his production is virtually non-existent.

He was also relegated in his position after the arrival of Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt. His saving grace was that Jovic spent a good portion of the season injured.

The Serbian international and former Benfica man also spent a few days in quarantine after a friend of his came to visit him but was positive for the coronavirus upon his arrival to Spain.

It was speculated throughout the season that Madrid do not have him in their plans. The club have even told him to find another destination, yet the 26-year-old remains steadfast about staying.

He currently has a contract with the club until 2023 as well as hefty US$5.27 million salary that became a deterrent for other teams to take on.