Redskins’ Operations Described as “Chaotic”

It’s appearing likely that the NFL franchise in Washington will have a new team name as the organization conducts an internal review of the Redskins name.

How the franchise selects its new name will be an interesting process and it also appears that the process is not going well.

Washington let go of former team president Bruce Allen and haven’t replaced him yet. The Redskins’ business operations have been “chaotic” over the past few months, according to Les Carpenter and Liz Clarke of The Washington Post.

While Allen didn’t produce a winning product on the football field, he “kept things running” from a business standpoint within the organization.

New coach Ron Rivera has received recognition for how he has rebuilt the football team and his ability to establish clear expectations for players. He’s also taken initiative to lead during the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, outside of Rivera’s efforts, those Carpenter and Clarke write that the organization has been “paralyzed by the lack of a single decision-maker.”

Many within the organization do not know what is going to happen next because owner Dan Synder is only bouncing ideas and taking advice from a small, “insular” circle of advisors. The Washington Post mentions that two of the members that Synder trusts are not even Redskins’ employees.

Where does Dan Synder Stand on the Name Chage?

While it’s likely that the organization will ultimately change the name from the Redskins to something else, it doesn’t mean Synder will come to that decision easily.

“He’s bunkered in,” one person close to the situation told the pair of reporters.

Getting Synder to see things differently here will be a challenging, as it has reportedly been challenging to get him to change his viewpoint at many times during his 21 years as owner of the Redskins. The Post spoke to several people within the organization, with one telling them that Synder “only hears what he wants to hear.”

Said another person with five years of direct experience: “He seeks advice, but he only hears what he wants to hear. His favorite phrase is ‘You don’t know what you’re talking about!’ ”

Synder is the primary decision-maker, even more so now that Allen is out of the picture.

“He goes through his Rolodex and calls random people until he gets an opinion he likes. And he follows it,” said a person who worked with Snyder for seven years told Carpenter and Clarke.

Synder Won’t Be Able To Stop Players From Kneeling During Anthem

It’s not clear what Synder’s stance on players kneeling during the Anthem is, as he hasn’t responded to the reports that many of the Redskins players are expected to take that action prior to games in 2020.

Just four years ago, you’re seeing Kaepernick taking a knee, and now we’re all getting ready to take a knee together going into this season, without a doubt,” Peterson said (via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle).

Roger Goodell previously said that he would support a team that’s interested in signing Colin Kaepernick, who started the kneeling movement in the NFL, while also admitting that he didn’t handle players’ activism properly. “We were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest,” Goodell said last month,

