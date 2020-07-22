Rubio Returns To Suns Practice After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Phoenix Suns point guard Ricky Rubio was finally seen in the Orlando bubble and will be available for practice. In his first engagement with the media in weeks, the Catalan confirmed that was positive for COVID-19 although he did not give any details as to when he contracted the virus.

He did mention that this occurred while he was visiting his family when he was back in Spain where he was with his wife and his six-month old child. According to the player, he joined the team a few days ago as he had to undergo a quarantine period once entering the bubble currently established at Disney’s Wide World of Sports.

Prior to flying to Orlando, the former Minnesota Timberwolves man needed to have two negative tests in order to be allowed to join his squad and successfully complied with.

The member of the Spanish national team that won the World Championships in China last year was last seen by fans back in June when individual practices began.

Phoenix Suns Tweet

as·sist

/əˈsist/ verb

help (someone), typically by doing a share of the work. TWO days until you see this duo back on the court! Tune in to watch :

📺 @FOXSPORTSAZ

📻 @AZSports pic.twitter.com/i5wYGoi4EZ — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 21, 2020

Rubio was one of two Suns players that was positive for the virus, but it is center Aron Baynes that still is recovering as he still tests positive.

Right now there are two additional players that are not with the team- Jalen Lecque and Elie Okobo- who are both out due to personal reasons. This is also speculation that there is a third player that tested positive, although that information has not been confirmed.

Ricky Gets Ready For the Season

The former Barcelona man is now in a race against time to be ready for the beginning of the regular as the Suns look to fight for a play-in spot. What is still uncertain is whether the El Masnou native will be available for the Suns first scrimmage against the Utah Jazz.

Rubio’s numbers ere impressive this season and were on par with his career average. In 57 games played this season, Rubio averaged 13.1 points, 4.6 rebounds per game and leads the team with 8.9 assists and 1.5 steals. More importantly, the 29-year-old offers the leadership and distribution skillset that is quite needed for a scenario that his Suns team is about to encounter.

Phoenix will kickoff the final stretch of the regular season when they face the Washington Wizards on July 31st. During this stretch, they will play the Mavericks (twice), the Clippers, Pacers, Heat, Thunder and 76ers. They currently find themselves with an outside chance at earning a spot in the play-ins they are two-and-a-half games behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the final spot.