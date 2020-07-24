Russell Wilson & Ciara ‘Win’ the Day With Adorable 1st Photo of New Baby

Russell Wilson and wife Ciara’s baby boy has arrived as the Seattle Seahawks quarterback posted the first photo of their new son, Win Harrison Wilson. Win arrived on July 23, but the couple waited a day to share the big news.

“Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson 7.23.2020 8lbs 1 oz.❤️👶🏽,” Wilson noted on Instagram.

At more than eight pounds, the newest member of the Wilson family may be headed for an NFL career of his own. Win goes with Wilson’s favorite thing to do on the football field and his middle name, Harrison, likely comes from the quarterback’s late father, Harrison Wilson.

Win is the couple’s second child together joining their daughter, Sienna. Ciara also has a son, Future, from a previous relationship who has grown close to Wilson.

Ciara Posted Video of Herself Signing Happy Birthday to Win

Ciara posted an adorable video of herself singing Win “Happy Birthday.” The video was from the hospital and appeared to be just after the delivery.

Ciara was singing to their new baby while wearing a mask. The singer praised Wilson as a dad and husband during a recent Father’s Day post. Ciara took to Instagram and described Wilson as the “most beautiful man and being I’ve ever known.”

“There’s not a moment or day where you don’t think of or include our little ones,” Ciara noted. “Your love for them brings my heart so much comfort and joy. You are truly the most beautiful man and being I’ve ever known, and the most beautiful part about you, is the Father in you ❤️ Happy Fathers Day Honey @DangeRussWilson! I love you sooo much! 🥰#FathersDay”

Wilson Admitted to Being Nervous About His Health Heading Into the NFL Season

Win’s birth comes just a few days after Wilson challenged the NFL about their COVID-19 protocols. Wilson was one of several star players that called out the NFL in a coordinated social media campaign with training camp just days away.

“I am concerned. My wife is pregnant,” Wilson tweeted. “@NFL Training camp is about to start.. And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety. 🤷🏾 We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones. #WeWantToPlay.”

The couple had not announced a due date, but Win’s arrival looks to be perfect timing. The Seahawks are scheduled to start training camp on July 28 and all indications are the NFL is committed to starting the season on time. During a 2017 interview, Wilson admitted that having a family has caused him to take the field to play “for the little ones.”

“I think more than anything when you see family, have your own family and it continues to grow, you know it’s a special thing,” Wilson said, per USA Today. “I don’t just play for my family I’ve had before, but also my new family. Just playing for the little ones, playing for Ciara too and just playing for my teammates and trying to do everything I can to be the very best I can possibly be. I’m just truly grateful every day to get to come home and it puts a smile on my face every time.”

