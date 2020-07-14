Barry Sanders Fighting for Saquon Barkley Madden Rating Adjustment

Barry Sanders knows a few things about being a human cheat code, so it should come as no surprise that the running back has a good idea of what makes a successful running back in a video game.

Sanders, long considered one of the most elusive runners in football while with the Detroit Lions, has a special bond with Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants. Barkley considered Sanders an idol growing up, and it’s clear Sanders has been just as impressed with what Barkley has been able to do early in his career.

One thing Sanders wasn’t impressed with? The way EA Sports rated the runner’s vision. As he said, while Barkley’s numbers might be right on the money in other ways, he thinks there aren’t many people who see the field as well as the explosive back. Sanders took to Twitter to pitch his case:

I think @EAMaddenNFL got @saquon stats about right. But you have to think about giving my man more credit on carrier vision. Hard to think of 85 men who see it better… Think I know a #RatingsAdjuster pic.twitter.com/YVn6uABtks — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) July 14, 2020

Madden 21 may have already updated Barkley in the game in terms of his overall rating, but it’s clear that Sanders wants to see his vision improved specifically, and even hinted at knowing a ratings adjuster that could get it done in the future.

It’s nice to have friends in high places, and it might be even nicer to consider yourself a friend of one of the greatest running backs in NFL history if you’re Barkley. Clearly, there’s nothing he won’t do to help the youngster out.

Lions Madden 21 Ratings Called ‘Criminally Low’

When he checks some of Detroit’s ratings for the game, Sanders might be just as disappointed as he was in Barkley’s ratings. None of Detroit’s best players cracked a 90 rating in the game this year, and to some, that wasn’t a good thing. Recently, Stadium revealed a list of players on Twitter with their rankings that they believe to be “criminally low.” A pair of Lions made the list in quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wideout Kenny Golladay.

Here’s a look:

#Madden21 Ratings we find criminally low: Rodney Hudson 93

Saquon Barkley 89

T.J. Watt 86

Chris Godwin 87

Deshaun Watson 86

Matt Stafford 83

A.J. Brown 81

Kenny Golladay 86

Yannick Ngakoue 83

Carson Wentz 84

La'el Collins 87

Darius Leonard 85

Kyler Murray 77

Joe Thuney 85 — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) July 14, 2020

At an 86 rating, Golladay was the highest rated member of the team. It seems odd that Stafford, 83, wasn’t rated higher or at least on par with his top wideout. Stafford did have one of the highest rated arm strengths in the game, but his overall talent is much more than he gets credit for in these ratings.

The Lions not having a single player in the 90s was a major surprise, but it’s the hand they’ve been dealt heading into 2020. It won’t matter much to the players of course, but it’s still a nice bit of motivation heading into a season where the team needs to make some noise.

Barry Sanders Stats

To see Sanders run the ball for Lions fans through the years was to believe given what he was able to do with the team on the field. Sanders routinely had the quickness and deft ability to break plenty of ankles on the football field and remains one of the greatest highlights in the game fans love watching even years after his retirement. Athleticism is something that came naturally to Sanders, no matter whether he was on the grass or the hardwood, something that was revealed recently.

With the Lions, Sanders rushed for 15,269 yards and 99 touchdowns. He was routinely thought of as the best running back in the league, and would have shattered plenty of NFL rushing records had he decided to keep playing. Sanders, however, walked away from the game in 1999 on the eve of training camp, which stunned the Lions and all of their fans. The parties then went through a frustrating split for multiple years, based mostly upon the fact that the franchise made him pay back part of his contract amid retirement. It is a situation not unlike what is happening with Calvin Johnson currently.

Barkley might be the next great running back like Sanders was, and it’s nice to see the legend standing up for the future generation.

