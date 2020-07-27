Jamal Adams Sends Strong Message to Seahawks Free-Agent Jadeveon Clowney

Jamal Adams has not been a member of the Seattle Seahawks very long, but he is already recruiting Jadeveon Clowney to return to the Pacific Northwest. Adams retweeted a message from ESPN 710 Seattle’s Jake Heaps to Clowney noting the “Seahawks are easily the best place for you.”

“Hey @clownejd with the addition of @Prez the Seahawks are easily the best place for you to get that Super Bowl ring!” Heaps noted. “Come back to Seattle!”

Adams signed off on the tweet adding a quick message of his own.

“No question about it!” Adams responded.

The Seahawks Are Reportedly ‘Still in Play’ for Clowney

The Seahawks sit in an even better position to re-sign Clowney after the Adams trade. Seattle created a little more than $3 million in cap space by trading Bradley McDougald as part of the Adams’ deal. The Seahawks created additional cap room by releasing nine players over the weekend ahead of the start of training camp.

Clowney is hoping that he can begin in-person meetings with teams once training camps get underway. Yet, the Seahawks sit in a surprisingly good position to, at least, have a chance to re-sign Clowney on a short-term deal. The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell reported that the Seahawks are “still in play” for Clowney.

“That’s enough [cap space] for the veteran edge rusher the Seahawks are still seeking,” Bell noted. “And, yes Jadeveon Clowney is still in play for Seattle. He has been the team’s top offseason priority to re-sign. The three-time Pro Bowl end remains a free agent. He’s awaiting team facilities to open across the league this week so he can leverage the offers he got from Seattle this spring. Clowney has been unable to get physical examinations from other team doctors to prove himself medically worth a new, rich contract, because facilities have been closed by the coronavirus since March.”

Adams Makes the Seahawks a More Appealing Situation for Clowney

While Clowney’s decision remains influx, the pass rusher’s goal is clearly to sign a short-term deal and put up better numbers in 2020. Clowney’s three sacks in 2019 has been part of the reason NFL teams have been reluctant to give him a lucrative contract. The defensive end faced a significant amount of double teams last season which played a role in Clowney’s less-than-stellar stats, but he still had a major impact in every game he played.

It may seem counter-intuitive that trading for a safety would help ease Clowney’s workload but there is little doubt that Adams is going to improve the entire defense. Adams is one of the best blitzing safeties in the league as this stat from ESPN’s Field Yates shows.

“New Seahawk S Jamal Adams: 2x All Pro, 2x Pro Bowler, 24 years old, Currently under contract through 2021 for $10.7M total, Game-changing, play-wrecking [safety], He and JJ Watt are the only players in NFL history with 200+ tackles, 10+ sacks & 25+ PBU within their first 3 seasons,” Yates tweeted.

Re-signing with the Seahawks gives Clowney the chance to play with a contender while also putting up better numbers to land a long-term contract in 2021. Adams is putting his recruiting hat on and the ball is in Clowney’s court.

