Jamal Adams Has Bold Message for Seahawks Fans After Trade

The Seattle Seahawks have a new Pro Bowl safety and Jamal Adams has a message for fans. The newest member of the Seahawks posted a message on Twitter and Instagram noting he was “all in on winning a Super Bowl” after the blockbuster trade. Adams’ message also came with a graphic posted by the Seahawks’ social media team of the Pro Bowl safety in his new uniform.

“To the Seahawks Org & Fans: You have a man on a mission, a man all in on winning a Super Bowl, being the best leader & teammate he can be, & a man who will give everything he has to the city of Seattle and to the 12s all across the world. Thank you for believing in me! #Prez,” Adams noted.

Seattle hopes so after giving up three future draft picks along with Bradley McDougald to acquire the Pro Bowl safety. The good news is Adams still has two years remaining on his current deal that is a bit of a bargain for the Seahawks.

Here is a look at Adams’ message to fans.

Adams Is Thrilled to be Coming to Seattle

Yall think @Prez is happy to be a Seahawk? New team, who dis 😂 pic.twitter.com/6r6R1MjXzA — Master (@MasterTes) July 26, 2020

Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs posted a video of Adams on Instagram Live after the trade. Adams appears to be thrilled to be heading to the Seahawks as the safety was dancing with a cigar in the video. Diggs retweeted the video but had a little fun at Adams’ expense as the safety wore sunglasses in the video.

“Chilllllll out Ray Charles! 😂😂,” Diggs tweeted.

A few hours after Adams’ initial message, the safety took to Twitter to start the well-known Seahawks chant.

“SEAAAAAAAAA…,” Adams tweeted.

Adams on Trade Request: ‘I Want to Be With an Organization That Wants to Win’

Jamal Adams ripping it out of his hand and returning it for a TD was the definition of a grown man play 😤 @Prez @Seahawks got a stud 💯 pic.twitter.com/Xj6sL4USyw — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) July 25, 2020

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Seahawks were one of seven teams on Adams’ list of preferred trade destinations. The Jets-Seahawks deal comes just one day after Adams sounded off on the organization in a lengthy New York Daily News interview. The Jets had still maintained that they planned on keeping Adams, but the Seahawks’ offer was clearly too enticing to pass up.

“I’m showing up for my teammates,” Adams told the New York Daily News. “Obviously my love and passion for the game is very simple. You just turn on the tape and watch. No matter if we’re winning or we’re losing or we’re getting blown out, I’m still the same guy. I won’t change my tempo as far as how I play on the field. I’ll never slow down. At the end of the day, I’m trying to be the greatest player to ever play the game at my position. Or at least one of them. That’s my goal. I won’t let anybody knock me off that goal. I want to win. I want to be with an organization that wants to win and do things the right way.”

Adams revealed that his relationship with the Jets broke down after they failed to deliver on a new contract the safety believes he was originally promised. The Pro Bowl safety was also critical of Jets head coach Adam Gase and the organization as a whole.

Heading into the offseason, Russell Wilson was vocal about his desire for the Seahawks to find “superstars” for their roster. With Jadeveon Clowney yet to be re-signed, the Seahawks’ moves in free agency had been mostly smaller signings. Adams is the first clear-cut superstar the Seahawks acquired this offseason, and we will see if the safety lives up to the price they paid to acquire the Pro Bowler.

READ NEXT: Seahawks Free-Agent WR Josh Gordon’s Suspension Tied to Tragedy