Seahawks Get Early Primetime TV Matchup With Cam Newton

The Seattle Seahawks’ Week 2 matchup against the New England Patriots just got a bit more interesting. The Seahawks were already set to host the Patriots on Sunday Night Football but now the game is a bit more meaningful thanks to the Patriots addition of Newton. If Newton is able to win the Patriots starting gig, we could see an early showdown between Russell Wilson and the former Panthers quarterback.

Seattle will open up the season on the road in Atlanta against the Falcons then will host New England the following week. The Patriots appeared to be bullish on Jarrett Stidham’s chances of being the team’s starting quarterback, but the addition of Newton puts that seriously in doubt.

The Seahawks schedule is all dependent on the NFL’s ability to start the season on time as COVID-19 continues to spike in many states across the country. The NFL has maintained that training camp will start on time on July 28, but the recent spike puts increased skepticism on the NFL schedule to go on as planned.

The 1st Month of the Seahawks Season Features Several Intriguing QB Matchups

The first month of the Seahawks’ season features several intriguing quarterback matchups. After Matt Ryan and potentially Newton, the Seahawks host Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in Week 3. Seattle could receive an introduction to Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 4.

Seattle does not have a divisional game until Week 6 against the Cardinals. The NFC West once again is expected to be one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL, especially with the Cardinals expecting improvement in year two of Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury. The Seahawks get their first matchup against their rivals in Week 7 as the 49ers make a trip to the Pacific Northwest.

Newton’s Signing Indicates a Likely Shift in the Patriots’ Offense

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is known for building a gameplan around his personnel. If Newton wins the job, we are likely to see a much different offense than we saw with Tom Brady under center. There has been growing buzz that Belichick wanted a more mobile quarterback whenever Brady’s time in New England came to an end.

Both Stidham and Newton give Belichick that opportunity but the former Panthers quarterback gives the Patriots a lot of versatile play-calling options. Norv Turner was Newton’s offensive coordinator in Carolina and believes the signing will be mutually beneficial.

“My whole deal is, when Cam was healthy, and we were there with him [in 2018], we were 6–2,” Turner told Sports Illustrated. “Just look at the tape—played his ass off. His issue was more health than anything else, and from what I understand, I don’t think these are health issues that he can’t overcome. He’s had the time off now. I think he’ll be great. …I think it’ll be really good for Cam, and I think it’ll be good for the Patriots.”

With rumors of a shortened NFL preseason, the Seahawks could be one of the first teams to see how Belichick utilizes Newton. The quarterback only played two games in 2019 but is hoping the time off allowed him to get fully healthy.

