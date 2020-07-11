Seahawks’ Quinton Dunbar Faces New Surprising Accusations: Report

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar is already dealing with potential charges connected with a Florida robbery and is now accused of being involved in paying witnesses to recant their original statements. According to New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard, video evidence along with social media messages show a “payoff cover-up” involving Dunbar along with Giants’ corner DeAndre Baker tied to their alleged involvement in an armed robbery.

“The explosive warrant, obtained as a public record from the Broward County (Fla.) Clerk of Courts, seeks access to iCloud accounts associated with Baker and Dunbar,’ Leonard noted. “The warrant cites evidence collected through previous warrants, which includes video footage and direct messages that allegedly show witness Dominic Johnson oversaw the payoff of Baker’s and Dunbar’s four alleged victims on May 15 at the office of Dunbar’s attorney, Michael Grieco.”

Dunbar is accused of being involved with four men receiving $55,000 in exchange for recanting their original statements, per New York Daily News.

“All four victims have given sworn statements that they were paid at the office that day to recant their sworn initial statements against Dunbar by signing affidavits,” Leonard reported. “Combined, the four men say they were paid a total of $55,000.”

Dunbar Had Been Cleared to Travel to Seattle to Participate in Training Camp

Prior to the latest accusations, Dunbar had been given permission to travel outside of Florida to Seattle to participate in the Seahawks training camp which is scheduled to start later this month. If Dunbar is connected with paying witnesses to falsify statements, it appears unlikely that the cornerback will ever play a game for the Seahawks.

“NEW: Quinton Dunbar asks FL court for permission to travel outside the state so that he can attend

@Seahawks training camp, which commences the last week of July in Washington. Motion is unopposed and notes that similar permission was granted to co-defendant DeAndre Baker,” attorney Daniel Wallach tweeted.

The Giants have already indicated that Baker may not be on their roster much longer. Seattle may be forced to make a similar decision with Dunbar unless new evidence emerges somehow clearing his name from the payment scheme.

“AND NOW MORE BREAKING NEWS: Unnamed team sources, asked for comment on our breaking news, tell me they would not expect DeAndre Baker to remain on the #Giants roster much longer,” Leonard explained on Twitter. “There is it. #nfl @NYDNSports.”

Dunbar Recently Added a 2nd Attorney

The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell reported that Dunbar hired a second attorney, Michael Weinstein, which indicates that the Seahawks corner is headed to trial. There had been some speculation that the charges could be dismissed before going to court given the witness’ statements, but now there are serious doubts about the credibility of these items. Weinstein denied that his addition has any indication on a potential trial.

“No, not even a little bit,” Weinstein told The News Tribune. “They haven’t made a charging decision in this case.”