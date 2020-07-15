Seahawks Running Back Posts Impressive Injury Update

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny is fighting hard to return to the football field after sustaining a torn ACL in 2019 that prematurely ended his season. Penny posted a workout video showing his knee has made a massive recovery as the clip showed the running back doing numerous football drills. Seattle Post-Intelligencer’s Ben Arthur reposted the video from Penny’s Instagram account and added that the clips showed “encouraging signs.”

“Plenty of encouraging signs from #Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny, his ACL rehab in this video he posted on Instagram today as training camp approaches,” Arthur noted on Twitter. “Sharp ladder work, balance exercises and some cuts too.”

Here is a look at Penny showing off his rebuilt agility.

Plenty of encouraging signs from #Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny, his ACL rehab in this video he posted on Instagram today as training camp approaches. Sharp ladder work, balance exercises and some cuts too. (Video via pennyhndrxx/IG): pic.twitter.com/bocDRU0ZvT — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) July 12, 2020

Penny previously posted a video of himself running on a treadmill back on May 20.

“Slow progress, is good progress💙 Thank You GOD🙏🏾,” Penny noted on Instagram.

Penny Is Projected to Start the Season on the Injured Reserve List

The Seahawks have implied on multiple occasions that Penny is expected to start the season on injured reserve. This would mean Penny would miss at least the first six weeks of the regular season.

“[Seahawks GM John] Schneider implies on @SportsRadioKJR that Rashaad Penny will start season on PUP list as he recovers from ACL injury,” The Seattle Times’ Bob COndotta tweeted on April 30. “That’s usually a 9-10 month injury and he suffered it Dec. 8. Says “he’s doing great but it was a late-season injury.”

Pete Carroll has indicated that the Seahawks plan to ease Penny back onto the field. This is a more likely reality after the Seahawks added veteran running back Carlos Hyde in free agency.

“It was a late season ACL,” Carroll explained to Sports Illustrated. “And there’s a time frame we just have to allow and knowing the skilled athlete position that he plays and all that, he’s got to be back convincingly ready to go. …He’s running on it, he’s doing some stuff on it and he’s moving forward, so nothing but great reports and he’s really determined. He checks in with me regularly, so things are going well.”

The Seahawks Added Hyde in the Offseason Which Lessens the Pressure on Penny’s Recovery Timetable

Seattle did not want to be in a situation again like they experienced last season where the team had so many injuries at running back that they had to sign multiple players heading into the NFL playoffs. Hyde gives the Seahawks insurance behind Chris Carson who is also recovering from a season-ending injury. Unlike Penny, Carson is expected to be ready for the start of the season, and Hyde’s presence should help the Seahawks proceed with caution.

“I don’t know where he’s [Hyde] gonna settle in, I don’t really care,” Carroll noted, per Sports Illustrated. “I just know he’s gonna do good and and he gives us a chance to bring back Rashaad [Penny] and carefully bring him back so that he’s 100 percent, 1,000 percent right and ready to go when we cut him loose.”

Penny’s latest video shows his recovery is progressing, but that does not mean the running back is likely to avoid the injured list. He showed promise last season with 370 rushing yards and three touchdowns while averaging 5.7 yards per carry prior to sustaining the injury.

READ NEXT: Seahawks ‘Absolutely Pursuing’ Blockbuster Trade for Pro Bowler: Report