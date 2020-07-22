Seahawks Conduct ‘Deep Dive’ on 4-Time All-Pro Receiver: Report

Prior to Antonio Brown’s “retirement” tweets, the Seattle Seahawks continued to show interest in the former Pro Bowl wide receiver. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on SportsCenter that the Seahawks conducted a “deep dive” on Brown.

“The Seahawks have done a deep dive on Brown,” Fowler said, via CBS Sports. “…They feel they have a good grasp on who he is both as a player and as a person. Several teams are on hold as they are waiting on a suspension. The NFL has not tipped its hand on how many games Brown will be suspended for his issues, but at will be at least some. That’s what every team expects.”

This appears to have taken place prior to Brown abruptly announcing his retirement on Twitter. After months of campaigning for another NFL opportunity, it is difficult to gauge how serious Brown is about not playing this season.

“Is it time to walk away i done White heavy check mark everything in the game ?!!” Brown noted. “At this point the risk is greater than the reward thank you everyone who been part of this journey i sincerely thank you for everything! life goes on 84! I came i saw i conquered mission complete Call God 🤙🏾.”

Brown Reportedly Backed Out of a Scheduled Mediation With Britney Taylor

Back in 2019, Brown’s former trainer Britney Taylor filed a civil suit accusing the wide receiver of rape and sexual assault, per CNN. Brown has denied the accusations, but Fowler reported he recently “backed out” of a scheduled mediation with Taylor to settle the case.

“A source said Antonio Brown recently got close to settling his case with Britney Taylor and scheduled a mediation but then backed out of it,” Fowler tweeted. “That’s the second time he’s gotten close to settling, then publicly hinted at retirement shortly thereafter.”

The Seahawks Have Been Linked to A.B. Throughout the Offseason

The latest news of the Seahawks’ “deep dive” on Brown is just the latest in a series of reports linking the team to the receiver. Pete Carroll and John Schneider often describe the Seahawks as being “in on everything” which means their research on Brown does not necessarily indicate that a signing is imminent.

“I don’t expect a signing to be imminent right now,” Fowler said of the Seahawks’ research project. “It may not happen at all.”

The Brown rumors went to another level after the receiver posted videos of his workouts at Russell Wilson’s San Diego home. The Athletic’s Michael Lombardi reported on The GM Shuffle podcast that the Seahawks prefer Brown to Josh Gordon. It is important to note that this came before Brown’s recent tweets.

“I hear Seattle is really, really, really interested [in Antonio Brown],” Lombardi explained. “I think Seattle has dropped the Josh Gordon [idea]. Maybe they come back to him if they feel like Brown isn’t [an option]. But I think it’s Brown, Gordon and I think Baltimore is right in it [as well].”

