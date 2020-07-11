Quique Setien Explains Why He Took Griezmann Off at Half-Time

Barcelona coach Quique Setien explained why he took Antoine Griezmann off at half-time in his team’s 1-0 La Liga win over Real Valladolid on Saturday.

The France international started the match at the Estadio José Zorrilla but came off at the interval and was replaced by Luis Suarez.

Setien said after the match that Griezmann has asked to be replaced after picking up a problem in the opening 45 minutes.

“Griezmann suffered from some discomfort and he asked if he could be subbed off at the break. Suárez being on the bench in the first place has been due to the accumulation of minutes, he needed a break.”

Griezmann is suffering from a “quadriceps problem” and could miss Barcelona’s final two games of the season against Osasuna and Alaves, according to RAC1.

Barcelona’s win on Saturday keeps their faint title hopes alive. The Catalan giants are just one point behind leaders Real Madrid with two games left to play. Los Blancos have a game in hand on their fierce rivals and return to action on Monday against Granada.

Griezmann Misses Golden Chance

Griezmann missed a golden opportunity to score his 10th La Liga goal of the season against Real Valladolid in the early stages of the match. The World Cup winner missed a glorious chance from inside the penalty when unmarked and with just the goalkeeper to beat.

How did Griezmann miss this fgs? pic.twitter.com/4NZKorw1MV — Tzberry_official🌬️ (@Tzberryofficial) July 11, 2020

Arturo Vidal turned out to be the match-winner for Barcelona. The Chile international scored his eighth goal of the season from a Lionel Messi pass on 15 minutes to bag the only goal of the game.

Although Suarez replaced Griezmann in the second half he could not extend Barcelona’s lead in a tight game. His goalless showing means the Estadio Jose Zorilla remains one of just three stadiums in La Liga where Suarez has never scored.

Just Two Games Left For Barcelona

Barcelona now return to the Camp Nou for their final home La Liga fixture of the season on Thursday against Osasuna before finishing off at Alaves on Sunday.

If Griezmann does miss the club’s final two games it will be a blow, although Setien does have plenty of attacking options at his disposal.

Teenage striker Ansu Fati will be available again after suspension, while Martin Braithwaite is also fit and will be hoping for minutes after struggling for game time recently.

Griezmann will be hoping he is not sidelined for too long, as Barcelona resume their Champions League campaign in August with a last-16 second leg against Napoli at the Camp Nou.

READ NEXT: Lionel Messi Hits Incredible Record With Latest Assist