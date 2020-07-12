Steelers’ Chase Claypool Gets Surprisingly Low Rating in Madden

Madden has revealed its ratings for rookie wide receivers, and Chase Claypool—second-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and a great draft pick, in my opinion—appears to have been slighted.
Claypool received an overall rating of 70, tied for 11th highest among rookie wide receivers—a rating equal to or below some of the wide receivers who were drafted after him, including Devin Duvernay of the Baltimore Ravens, Bryan Edwards of the Las Vegas Raiders, and Denzel Mims of the New York Jets.
By way of comparison, Diontae Johnson—drafted by the Steelers in the third round last year, and a potential breakout player in 2020—had a rookie rating of 69.
Why Chase Claypool’s Low Rating is a Surprise
Like all of the rookie wide receivers, Claypool’s rating was awarded based on a long list of “primary” and “secondary” attributes, including: speed, acceleration, strength, agility, awareness and catching. In those categories Claypool received a 92, 89, 71, 78, 70 and 79, respectively.
One reason Claypool’s low rating is surprising are his measurables. In Chris Simms’ pre-draft video scouting report on Claypool [see below], Simms called him a “freak of nature.”
Most notably, perhaps, is that since 2003 there have been only two wide receivers at least 6-4 and 235 pounds with a 40-yard dash time of under 4.5. Chase Claypool is one. The other was Calvin Johnson, aka Megatron, picked second overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2007 NFL Draft.
Also surprising are Claypool’s seemingly low ratings for blocking-related attributes—like a 56 for run blocking and 41 for lead blocking—which appear to have dragged down his overall number.
Never mind that part of the reason the Steelers liked Claypool is his ability and willingness to block. His physicality is clearly on display here:
Blocking is fun too .. 😅 pic.twitter.com/QOy9j4rRWa
— Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) October 30, 2017
Claypool ought to fit right in on a team that once employed blocking wide receiver extraordinaire Hines Ward—and still employs JuJu Smith-Schuster, who has delivered some punishing blocks in his own right.
Chase Claypool: Social Media Standout?
Meanwhile, on a totally different note, Claypool has already proved he’s got game on social media.
James Conner may have started the trend, gifting his dad a new truck in advance of Father’s Day 2020, but Claypool quickly followed suit, giving his father a new RAM truck. And Claypool had a nice comeback on Twitter when Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson took a shot at Notre Dame Football last month.
As for his Madden rating, Claypool has reacted, but only to ask “What y’all think about this?”
What y’all think about this?? 😂🤕 #Madden21 pic.twitter.com/iUCsKeUFE1
— Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) July 11, 2020
More Madden Ratings to Come
The rest of Pittsburgh’s rookie class has yet to be assigned ratings for Madden 21. Those are expected to be released in the coming weeks, by position group.
The Steelers rookies who still await rankings are: outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, running back Anthony McFarland, offensive guard Kevin Dotson, safety Antoine Brooks Jr., and defensive tackle Carlos Davis.
