Steelers Twitter Trolls Madden in Epic Fashion

Some people think it’s silly when NFL players get worked up about their ratings in a video game, as did Steelers rookie Chase Claypool when he received a surprisingly low rating from Madden 21 last week. But the Pittsburgh Steelers don’t think much of the way its players are being rated, either.

First the team’s official Twitter account took offense at outside linebacker T.J. Watt being left off the list of the Top 10 pass rushers in the game, while also paying homage to three of Pittsburgh’s other star defenders—Cameron Heyward, Bud Dupree and Stephon Tuitt:

“Cam anyBudy else see Watt’s wrong here? This list needs some edits Tuitt.”

Cam anyBudy else see Watt’s wrong here? 🤔 This list needs some edits Tuitt. https://t.co/h14Gk39ef0 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 15, 2020

Later, Heyward came out in support of Watt too:

And that’s why @EAMaddenNFL makes no sense. 😂😂😂 guess stats and eye test don’t matter lol — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) July 17, 2020

Notably, T.J. Watt received an overall rating of just 86 from Madden 21, despite finishing third in last year’s Defensive Player of the Year voting. The two players who finished ahead of him in the voting, Stephon Gilmore of the New England Patriots and Chandler Jones of the Arizona Cardinals, received ratings of 99 and 95, respectively.

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Too

Steelers Twitter went on to highlight safety Minkah Fitzpatrick being left off the list of the Top 10 safeties, writing: “Delete this. You forgot Minkah,” who, it should be noted, received an 87 rating.

Delete this. You forgot Minkah. https://t.co/gGFAaJUb9i — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 16, 2020

Some of Fitzpatrick’s teammates took to Twitter to make the case for an adjustment, including cornerback Joe Haden, who said, “If [Minkah] isn’t on your top safeties your football card should be taking [sic] immediately!!!! Do you watch tape?”

Fitzpatrick acknowledged the show of support.

“This is why I will always have you n Steve over the top. Like a good safety should,” he said, making reference to Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson.

This is why I will always have you n Steve over the top. Like a good safety should😂🤙🏾 https://t.co/4DenAx0cjN — Minkah Fitzpatrick (@minkfitz_21) July 17, 2020

Complete Steelers Madden 21 Ratings

Who knows, Steelers Twitter may soon be trolling Madden some more, now that the complete list of Madden 21 ratings has been released.

Guard David DeCastro is Pittsburgh’s highest rated player on offense, with a 91 rating, followed by wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and center Maurkice Pouncey, both at 86. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger received an 81 rating.

On defense, Cameron Heyward tops the table with a rating of 90, followed by Fitzpatrick and Tuitt, who each received an 87.

Kicker Chris Boswell took an 82 while punter Jordan Berry got a 75.

As for other ratings that seem to be too low, those include that of second-year wide receiver Diontae Johnson, with a 76, even though Johnson is a potential breakout player in 2020 and has the potential to become the No. 1 receiver for the Steelers.

It can also be argued that CBs Joe Haden, Steven Nelson and Mike Hilton—an elite cornerback trio—should have higher numbers, as all three are in the low-eighties.

For what it’s worth, the team’s lowest rated player on offense is quarterback J.T. Barrett with a 50. The lowest rated players on defense are … checks notes … defensive end Calvin Taylor and cornerback Breon Borders, both of whom were awarded a 59. Long snapper Kameron Canaday received a 26.

