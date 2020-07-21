Stoichkov: ‘Barcelona Failed With The Mentality Of A Mediocre Coach’

Things have looked mighty bleak for the Blaugrana over that last month. They had a four-point coming off of the stop of play and ended up losing the league by five. Not only that, this season was Barcelona’s worst point total in a campaign dating back to the 2007-08 season.

Not only that, the teams is still being criticized after their 5-0 win at Alavés and many in Spain sutil hear the comments made by Leo Messi after the loss to Osasuna that handed Madrid the league title. Stoichkov spoke with his usual direct nature and placed a great deal of the blame on Setién.

“How did Barça fail? In the mentality of their coach as he’s mediocre, the most mediocre (coach) of all. He as well as is his assistant. You have to start there”, said Stoichkov on US-based network TUDN.

Hristo’s Problem With The Board Stoichkov, who had two stints with that Catalan side and won 15 titles, also blamed current president Josep María Bartomeu for the club’s poor finances and rudderless vision. This was everpresent in the team’s form when they returned from the COVID-19 stoppage. Stoichkov Comments On Television La rajada de Stoichkov contra Setién y Sarabia. Son mediocres#fcbarcelona La rajada de Stoichkov contra Setién y Sarabia: "Son mediocres" Hristo Stoichkov, exjugador del Barcelona, no se mordió la lengua cuando analizó lo sucedido con el Barcelona. El búlgaro se refirió a Quique Setién y Éder Sarabia como mediocres y también cargó contra Bartomeu 2020-07-19T08:10:04Z “You have to (criticize) Bartomeu strongly. He sacked Valverde when they were top of the table. Why not after the 3-0 against Roma or the 4-0 against Liverpool or after losing the Copa del Rey final against Valencia? He made bad decisions everywhere.” “You know what was most worrying? That he spent a billion and hasn’t won anything,” said the former forward. In the end, Stoichkov could be proven right as Barcelona are getting ready for the return leg of the Champions League round of 16 when they host Italian side Napoli. These two sides drew at one goal a piece at the Studio San Paolo. The winner of this tie would end up facing the winner of Bayern Munich-Chelsea, that tie sees the German champions up 3-0 after beating The Blues at Stamford Bridge in the away leg.

Former Ballon D'Or winner Hristo Stoichkov was critical of Barcelona coach Quique Setién and his assistant Éder Sarabia over the team's performance this season