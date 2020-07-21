Stoichkov: ‘Barcelona Failed With The Mentality Of A Mediocre Coach’

Stoichkov, who had two stints with that Catalan side and won 15 titles, also blamed current president Josep María Bartomeu for the club’s poor finances and rudderless vision. This was everpresent in the team’s form when they returned from the COVID-19 stoppage.
Stoichkov Comments On Television
“You have to (criticize) Bartomeu strongly. He sacked Valverde when they were top of the table. Why not after the 3-0 against Roma or the 4-0 against Liverpool or after losing the Copa del Rey final against Valencia? He made bad decisions everywhere.”
“You know what was most worrying? That he spent a billion and hasn’t won anything,” said the former forward.
In the end, Stoichkov could be proven right as Barcelona are getting ready for the return leg of the Champions League round of 16 when they host Italian side Napoli. These two sides drew at one goal a piece at the Studio San Paolo. The winner of this tie would end up facing the winner of Bayern Munich-Chelsea, that tie sees the German champions up 3-0 after beating The Blues at Stamford Bridge in the away leg.