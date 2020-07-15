re ore flexible If you’re looking to update your quiver, but don’t have the cash on hand to spring for an entirely new surfboard, new fins will add life to your daily driver. A new set of surfboard fins can completely change the feel of a surfboard, and reignite your passion for surfing, no matter what the waves are doing. Try a twin fin plus trailer set up in your high-performance thruster, add speed to your 5 fin set up with a set of quads, or opt for more flexible fins to add some playfulness and slide to your surf session. Dive into this buyer’s guide to shop the 15 Best Surfboard fins.
1. Captain Fin Co. CF-Twin Especial Surfboard Fins – 2 Fin Set – Single Tab – Brown
Cons:
- Trailer adds extra control
- Lots of speed and drive
- Cheaper than other high-performance fin brands
- Too much fin for a narrow tail
- Not as loose feeling as other twin fins
- Baord must have three fin boxes
Twin fins are often thought of as the key to fun, lively, and carefree surfing, however, they do come with a relatively steep learning curve. If you’re hoping to hop on a twin fin swallow tail for the first time and fly down the line a la Asher Pacey, you’re in for a rude awakening. The reality of the twin fin is that if your feet are not in the right place, you’re pretty much stuck going straight. Once you find that sweet spot, however, the possibilities are endless. The Captain Fin Co CF-Twin Fin Especial was made to shorten the learning curve of twin fin riding. These surfboard fins come with a miniature trailer fin that adds just a pinch of control to the speed, drive, and looseness of the twin fin. If you want to enjoy the free-flowing speed of a twin fin, but still retain some control and performance capabilities, the CF-Twin Fin Especial and Trailer fin are the perfect surfboard fins for you.
2. Captain Fin Co. | Tyler Warren Twin Especial Surfboard Fins | (Twin TAB) Three Fin Set | Coffee
Cons:
- Lots of speed and drive
- More control than the average twin fin
- Affordable
- Need three fin slots to use the trailer
- Looser feeling than a thruster
- Not as loose as a classic tiwn
Captain Fin Co may not be a household industry brand that you see pros on tour riding, but they do have their fair share of professional surfer collaborations. Like the Captain Fin Co Twin Fin Especial, the Captain Fin Co. | Tyler Warren Twin Especial Surfboard Fins are made to add a bit more control, hold, and performance to the twin-fin design. Complete with a trust trailer fin, this twin fin surfboard fin set is a perfect addition to your daily driver thruster that could use a little more speed. Designed and shaped by Tyler Warren, these surfboard fins are expertly crafted and will work well in virtually any board.
3. Captain Fin Co. | CF Quad Classic Surfboard Fins | (Single TAB) 4 Fin Set | Blue
Cons:
- All around perfromance fin
- Affordable
- Great for all wave types
- Not as much drive and speed as more raked fins
- Not as much control as stiffer fins
- Not as loose as more flexible fins
The Captain Fin Co CF Quad Classic Surfboard Fins Captain Fin Co’s self-acclaimed most reliable fin set up. This quad surfboard fin set up is made to perform in a variety of wave conditions and is a favorite among Captian Fin Co’s team riders. This template features a medium rake and medium flex, the result is a balanced ride that combines speed, drive, and maneuverability. The honeycomb construction of these surfboard fins provides a lightweight medium flex that is well suited for virtually any wave conditions. If you’re looking for an all-around performance quad surfboard fin, then The Captain Fin Co. | CF Quad Classic Surfboard Fins are the fins for you.
4. Captain Fin Co. Chris Christenson Twin Splatter Surfboard Fins – 2 Fin Set – Twin Tab – Black
Cons:
- Medium flex construction
- Classic keel design
- Affordable
- Looser feeling than a more upright twin fin
- Takes getting used to
- Not as much control as a twin plus trailer
The Captain Fin Co Christenson Keel Splatter Twin Fin surfboard fin is a flexy twin fin model that gives riders a classic twin fin, loose feel. This classic twin fin keel design is a tad more upright than old school keel twin fins, which makes them a bit more versatile. These surfboard fins glide through the water and give riders a smooth, speedy ride that can only be had on a twin fin. If you’re searching for the iconic speed and loose feel of a twin fin, but with a modern touch, The Captain Fin Co Christenson Keel Splatter Twin Fin is the perfect fin for you.
5. Captain Fin Co. Chris Christenson 5-Fin SPL Surfboard Fins – 5 Fin Set – Single Tab – Black
Cons:
- Balance between speed and control
- Can be used by a medium or large surfers
- Slightly different feel in thruster vs. quad
- Not as much drive as a larger template
- Medium flex pattern may be too loose for some aggressive surfers
- Not suited for smaller surfers
Captain Fin Co. Chris Christenson 5-Fin SPL Surfboard Fins are the ultimate performance fin set. Shaper Chris Christenson’s philosophy when it comes to fin shape is “less is more.” These fins have a subtle profile and don’t extend too far down, which means they have little drag. Unlike many fins on the market, these surfboard fins can work for both medium-sized surfers and larger surfers weighing around 200lbs. The medium template of these fins walks the line between speed, drive, and performance. In the thruster set up, surfers will be able to perform tight turns in the pocket. In the quad set up, surfers will feel a newfound sense of speed.
6. Futures Fins – AM2 HC Thruster – Yellow/Black
Cons:
- Great perfromance fin for larger surfers
- Perfect balance of drive and release
- Designed by legendary shaper Al Merrick
- High price
- Mean for larger surfers
- More flex than the Tech Flex construction
The AM2 Honeycomb surfboard fin by Futures Fins was designed in collaboration with a legendary shaper, Al Merrick of Channel Islands Surfboards. The AM2 Honeycomb surfboard fin is a large, balanced fin that features a neutral flex pattern and is an ideal versatile fin for larger surfers. The AM2 Honeycomb is designed to perform in a variety of wave types and boasts a smaller center fin for increased maneuverability. The large base and medium tip of the fin give you excellent drive through your bottom turn, without sacrificing release at the lip. If you’re looking for an all-around performance fin for large surfers, the AM2 Honeycomb surfboard fin by Futures Fins will not disappoint.
7. Futures Fins – Rasta HC Quad – Bamboo/Grey
Cons:
- Lots of speed and drive
- Medium fin can be ridden by riders of all sizes
- Can be ridden in a variety of conditions
- Only comes as a quad
- Not as loose as some quad set ups
- High price
The Rasta Quad by Futures Fins is a medium fin with a medium base and a medium tip, meaning that they are a versatile fin that can be ridden in a variety of conditions. Designed by free surfing legend Dave Rastovich, these quad surfboard fins are known for generating high speed and quick directional changes. The Rasta Quad Surfboard fin by Futures features a bamboo base, which provides additional stability for big carves in high-speed situations. The Rasta Fin by Futures Fins only comes in a quad, so you can be assured it is designed for speed and performance in critical situations.
8. Future Fins Machado Keel Twin Fin Set Black-Swirl
Cons:
- Lots of speed and drive
- Classic twin fin keel design
- Lightweight construction
- Does not pair well with a trailer fin
- High price
- Hard to get used to
The Future Fins Machado Keel Twin Fin Set surfboard fins take a classic design, the twin fin keel, and add a modern twist. The Rob Machado Keep by Futures fin’s is the Rob’s preferred fin for his iconic twin fin swallow tail design, the Go Fish. This retro-style surfboard fin template works great for riders of all sizes and abilities. Surfers can expect smooth gliding long lines that are often associated with a traditional keel. The lightweight Honeycomb construction offers medium flax and is wrapped in a stylish graphic, flowing graphic.
9. Futures Fins – HS2 Haydenshapes Generation Series
Cons:
- Ultra responive
- Carbon and fiberglass blend for flex
- Medium size - good for all riders
- Not meant for long drawn out carves
- Only available in a thruster set up
- High price
The Haydenshapes Generation Series Futures Fin is a versatile fin designed by legendary shaper, Hayden Cox of Haydenshapes Surfboards. This medium-sized thruster surfboard fin falls under the Futures Pivot template category, which is designed for quick turns and an overall loose feel. This surfboard fin features a responsive foil and a unique blend of carbon and fiberglass for a stable flex pattern. According to Hayden Cox, carbon provides an immediate flex response, while fiberglass provides a slightly slower flex response. If you’re looking for a responsive, performance fin, look no further.
10. Futures Fins – Controller HC Quad – Bamboo/Brown
Cons:
- Unique split keel design
- Skatey feel
- Great for wide tailed boards
- High price
- Not as much control as traditional quads
- Looser feel than most quads
The Futures Controller Quad surfboard fins take their inspiration from classic twin-fin keel designs. This surfboard fin boasts a split keel design that is specifically intended for wide tail fish designs. With a honeycomb and bamboo construction, a V2 Foil, and an extra-large surface area, these fins are perfect for generating and maintaining speed. The rear fins feature an upright template, which provides just enough control and maneuverability to create a uniquely skatey feel that is similar to a twin-fin keel, but with a touch more control. If you’re looking for the familiar flowing rides of a twin fin, but in a quad set up, the Futures Controllers are for you.
11. Futures Fins – JJ-2 Large TECHFLEX Thruster – Black/Bright RED
Cons:
- Plenty of control in serious waves
- Stable and rigid
- Great for carving
- High price
- Stiff feeling
- Only available in a thruster set up
The JJ-2 Large Tech Flex Thruster was designed in collaboration with North Shore phenom, John John Florence. These thruster surfboard fins area a large-sized speed control fin. The design for the JJ-2 Large Tech Flex comes from John John’s goto medium-sized fin. The Techflex construction and flat foil of these surfboard fins give them a stable feel, which allows for increased control in powerful waves. If you’re looking for a fin to perform serious maneuvers on serious waves, the JJ-2 Large Tech Flex Thruster surfboard fin is exactly what you’re looking for.
12. FCS II Kolohe Andino Thruster Tri Fin Set
Cons:
- Meant for high-performance surfing
- Balance of speed, drive, and manueverability
- Trusted pro model
- High price
- Only comes in a thruster
- Not meant for average wave conditions
San Clemente’s own Kolohe Andino’s signature FCS Fin delivers an invigorating mix of drive, maneuverability, and tail release. These surfboard fins were designed for high-performance, world tour style surfing that includes explosive turns and gargantuan airs. While these fins can perform in a variety of conditions, they truly shine in critical, overhead waves. The FCS II Kolohe Andino Thruster Tri Fin Set is designed to fit the new tool-less FCS II fin system. These surfboard fins perform best in high-performance shortboards with moderate to extreme rocker. If you’re looking for a fin to take your shortboard to the next level, the FCS II Kolohe Andino Thruster Tri Fin Set is the fin set for you.
13. FCS II Performer Performance Core Tri Fin Set – Teal
Cons:
- Versitile all around fin
- Great for a variety of board types
- Tool-less FCS II fin system
- Flexier than some fins meant for more critical surfing
- Only comes in a thruster set up
- High price
The FCS II Performer Performer Core Tri Fin Set is designed as an all-around fin set, meant for a variety of wave types and board shapes. The FCS II Performers were some of the first fins launched in the new tool-less FCS II fin system technology, and for good reason, they are perhaps FCS’s most versatile fin set up. The FCS II Performers deliver a balance of speed and maneuverability through their honeycomb construction which provides moderate flex and reduces drag. If you’re looking for an all-around fin to use in a variety of conditions and boards, the FCS II Performer Performer Core Tri Fin Set will exceed your expectations.
14. FCS II Reactor Performance Core Carbon Tri Fin Set – Black/Charcoal
Cons:
- Carbon construction
- Smaller center fin for increased pivot
- Great beach break fin
- High price
- Less drive than stiffer fins
- Only comes in a thruster set up
The FCS II Reactor Performance Core Carbon Tri Fin Set is designed with top of the line carbon technology to deliver an unparalleled surfing experience. These surfboard fins are designed for high speed and tight turns with just the right amount of release at the lip. The FCS II Reactor performs best in hollow, fast-breaking surf, like that found at many beach breaks. The upright template allows for tighter turns and sharp directional changes, while the smaller center fin allows for increased pivot and tail release. These surfboard fins are recommended for use in high-performance shortboards with low to medium rocker.
15. FCS Mick Fanning Performance Core Tri Surfboard Fins
Cons:
- Great for point and reef breaks
- Great for carving
- Lots of drive
- High price
- Limited release
- Limitd pivot
- Professional surfer Mick Fanning’s signature FCS fin, the FCS Mick Fanning Performance Core Tri Fin, was designed for Mick Fannings world-class style of surfing, which features tons of drive, and speed, and powerful drawn-out turns. In premium PC material construction, these surfboard fins provide a controlled feel that will help surfers perform large, swooping turns. These fins perform best in open-faced, down the line waves. These surfboard fins work especially well in reef breaks and point breaks. The FCS Mick Fanning Performance Core Tri Fin set is recommended for use in high-performance shortboards with moderate to extreme rocker.
