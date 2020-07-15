The 15 Best Surfboard Fins

Twin fins are often thought of as the key to fun, lively, and carefree surfing, however, they do come with a relatively steep learning curve. If you’re hoping to hop on a twin fin swallow tail for the first time and fly down the line a la Asher Pacey, you’re in for a rude awakening. The reality of the twin fin is that if your feet are not in the right place, you’re pretty much stuck going straight. Once you find that sweet spot, however, the possibilities are endless. The Captain Fin Co CF-Twin Fin Especial was made to shorten the learning curve of twin fin riding. These surfboard fins come with a miniature trailer fin that adds just a pinch of control to the speed, drive, and looseness of the twin fin. If you want to enjoy the free-flowing speed of a twin fin, but still retain some control and performance capabilities, the CF-Twin Fin Especial and Trailer fin are the perfect surfboard fins for you.