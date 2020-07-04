The 15 Best Surfboard Travel Bags

The Prolite Wheeled Coffin Surfboard Travel Bag is the Cadillac of surfboard travel bags. This surfboard travel bag was designed for the long haul, that month-long trip to Indonesia where you need all the boards you can carry. This surfboard travel bag fits 2-4 boards safely and securely and is cut 25″ wide to allow for high volume boards, such as a fish or hybrid. This surfboard travel bag features 10mm foam protection throughout the body and includes 2mm foam dividers to keep your boards protected from each other. With multiple interior storage pockets for fins, wax, and leashes, you can be sure to pack everything you need for your next surf trip. This surfboard travel bag also features exterior side pockets and molded rubber handles on each side to help secure the bag to the roof of a vehicle.