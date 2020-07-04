The 15 Best Surfboard Travel Bags

If you’re considering a summer surf trip, whether, to some far-flung destination or a road trip down your local coastline, you’ll need a trusty surfboard travel bag to keep your surfboards safe and secure during your journey. A good surfboard travel bag will defend your boards from unnecessary damage at the hands of the airlines, bumpy roads, and careless drops. When shopping for a surfboard travel bag, look for the balance between price, protection, weight, and functionality. In this buyer’s guide, we’ve compiled a list of the world’s best surfboard travel bags from all the top brands in the surf industry.
1. Pro-Lite Rhino Surfboard Travel Bag Single/Double-Fish/HybridPrice: $199.95Pros:
Cons:
- Lightweight
- 10mm foam padding
- Secret storage pocket
- High price
- Only fits 1-2 boards
- No wheels
The Prolite Rhino Surfboard Travel Bag is a lightweight, durable travel bag that is sure to fend off any unwanted dings and damage during your journey. Whether you’re taking to the skies or taking a road trip, the Prolite Rhino Surfboard Travel Bag will provide your quiver with sufficient protection. This surfboard travel bag has 10mm foam protection designed specifically for airline travel. This surfboard travel bag fates large exterior pockets with drainage, so you can throw your wet boardshorts in after a surf. The bag also has a sewn-in divider that keeps your boards from banging against one another or transferring wax. There’s even a secret storage pocket so you can hide valuables while you surf.
2. Dakine John Florence Mission Surfboard Bag – CarbonPrice: $144.95Pros:
Cons:
- Slim outline
- Plenty of padding
- Heat resistant bottom
- Will not fit a fish
- Only fits one board
- Not as much room for wetsuits and travel gear as other models
The Dakine John Florence Mission Surfboard Bag JJF Signature design is a lightweight, durable surfboard travel bag built for airline travel and exploring the tropics. The 420d Risetop Top combined with the heat reflecting energy shield bottom keep your boards safe, whether they are on a plane or on top of your trust surf vehicle. With 10mm close cell foam padding, a weatherproof stash pocket to hide your valuables, and a slim outline that is practically tailor-fitted to your shortboard thruster shape, the Dakine John Florence Mission Surfboard Travel Bag is the ultimate travel bag.
3. Dakine Recon Surf Thruster Travel Bag – CarbonPrice: $204.85Pros:
Cons:
- Fits multiple boards
- Trusted brand
- Durable construction
- High price
- No wheels
- Not designed for wider boards
Like the other surfboard travel bags in Dakine’s trusted Recon series, the Dakine Recon Surf Thrust Travel Bag is designed specifically for maximum surfboard protection during long-distance travel. The Recon Surf Thrust Surfboard Travel Bag features a heat reflecting, energy shield bottom that will keep your boards safe while they’re strapped to the roof of your vehicle during days of long, hot surf exploration. Constructed with a durable 600D polyester diamond ripstop top, 3/8″ closed cell foam padding, and heavy dirty molded zippers for rail protection, this bag will keep your boards ding free during your travels.
4. FCS Travel 2 All Purpose Surfboard BagPrice: $200.00Pros:
Cons:
- Heavy-duty construction
- Plenty of padding
- Lightweight
- High price
- Only fits 2 boards
- No wheels
FCS, one of the surf industry’s leading fin brands, has created a versatile surfboard travel bag that walks the line between convenience and protection. This surfboard travel bag boasts a lightweight design to ensure ease of travel, whether you’re rushing through LAX or just carrying your boards to the beach from the car. The 10mm dual-density padding throughout the body of this surfboard travel bag helps guard your boards against unwanted dings and damage during transit. FCS Travel 2 All Purpose Surfboard Bag features 5mm high- density padding on the nose that protects your boards where they need it most. This surfboard travel bag is constructed with heavy-duty nylon skin for additional protection and features long-life marine zippers that are resistant to seizing.
5. Pro-Lite Wheeled Coffin Surfboard Travel Bag for 2-4 ShortboardsPrice: $395.95Pros:
Cons:
- Fits up to 4 boards
- Has Wheels
- Lots of storage
- High price
- Heavier than other travel bags
- Bulky
The Prolite Wheeled Coffin Surfboard Travel Bag is the Cadillac of surfboard travel bags. This surfboard travel bag was designed for the long haul, that month-long trip to Indonesia where you need all the boards you can carry. This surfboard travel bag fits 2-4 boards safely and securely and is cut 25″ wide to allow for high volume boards, such as a fish or hybrid. This surfboard travel bag features 10mm foam protection throughout the body and includes 2mm foam dividers to keep your boards protected from each other. With multiple interior storage pockets for fins, wax, and leashes, you can be sure to pack everything you need for your next surf trip. This surfboard travel bag also features exterior side pockets and molded rubber handles on each side to help secure the bag to the roof of a vehicle.
6. Dakine Daylight Deluxe Thruster BagPrice: $55.22Pros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Lightweight
- Durable
- Only fits one board
- Not designed for airline travel
- Less padding than other models
- The Dakine Deluxe Daylight Surfboard Travel Bag is an affordable day bag perfect for a quick trip to the beach, or when packed well, a full-fledged surf trip. This surfboard travel bag is made with durable 600D polyester top and a heat reflective tarpaulin bottom. The bag features 1/4″ foam padding throughout the body to keep your board safe during your search for surf. Additionally, the bag has a #10 heavy-duty molded zipper, a fitted tail with venting to keep your boards in place and cool, a padded shoulder strap, and an interior wax/ fin pocket.
7. Pro-Lite Finless Coffin Surfboard Travel Bag Double/Triple (2-3 Boards)Price: $259.95Pros:
Cons:
- Plenty of padding
- Durable construction
- Lots of storage
- High price
- No wheels
- Only holds 3 boards
This heavy-duty surfboard travel bag is designed to carry 2-3 surfboards securely and made specifically for air travel. To accommodate wider boards like a fish or a hybrid, the bag is cut 25″ wide with a 5″ gusset to allow for extra internal volume. Pro-Lite Finless Coffin Surfboard Travel Bag features 10mm foam throughout the body to protect your boards from unwanted dings and damage. With multiple interior storage pockets, you won’t have to worry about running out of room for all your essentials. If you’re planning on traveling with multiple boards, Pro-Lite Finless Coffin Surfboard Travel Bag will make sure they get to your destination safely.
8. Dakine World Traveler Surfboard Coffin w/Wheels – CarbonPrice: $284.96Pros:
Cons:
- Fits up to 4 boards
- Plenty of padding
- Has sturdy wheels
- High price
- Heavier than some models
- Not designed for fish or hybrid boards
The Dakine World Traveler Coffin Surfboard Travel Bag is designed to do exactly what its name suggests, travel the world. With 11″ of height, this surfboard travel bag can securely fit up to 4 boards without fins. Constructed with 600D diamond ripstop polyester with high-quality wheels, that are set in a structured hull, and closed-cell foam padding throughout the body, this surfboard travel bag is built to last. Additionally, this surfboard travel bag has padded dividers and internal and external pressure straps to keep your boards securely in place, as well as plenty of stash pockets.
9. Dakine Recon Surf Longboard Travel Bag – CarbonPrice: $199.99Pros:
Cons:
- Durable construction
- Plenty of padding
- Can fit two longboards
- No wheels
- High price
- Tight squeeze for boards measured the same size as the bag
Like the Dakine Recon Thruster Travel Bag, this surfboard travel bag is part of Dakine’s trusted and tested Recon Series. The Dakine Recon Surf Longboard Travel Bag is designed specifically for airline travel with boards over 9 feet. This surfboard travel bag features a heat reflecting energy shield bottom and a durable 600D polyester diamond ripstop top with 3/8″ closed cell foam padding, all of which serve to protect your boards during your travels. This longboard surfboard travel bag fits up to 2 surfboards without fins with the bottom board hidden from view, so you’re not charged extra board fees.
10. FCS Day All Purpose Board BagPrice: $114.00Pros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Lightweight
- Durable
- Not intended for air travel
- Only fits one board
- No wheels
The FCS Day All Purpose Board Bag is the ideal surfboard travel bag for exploring your local coastline. This surfboard travel bag is designed for day to day use, not for airline travel. The lightweight construction of this surfboard travel bag makes trips to the beach effortless. The current FCS Day All Purpose Board Bag is 30% lighter than its predecessor. With 5mm of high-density padding, a contoured stretch fit, and 3D rail protection, this day bag is sure to keep your boards safe during your surf explorations. If you’re looking for the ideal back for quick local trips or road trips, the FCS Day All Purpose Board Bag will serve your favorite shortboard well.
11. Wave Tribe Surfboard Travel Bags. Made from Hemp by California Eco SurfersPrice: $259.96Pros:
Cons:
- More padding than most surfboard travel bags on the market
- Sustainable construction
- Plenty of storage
- Hemp is not as tear resistant as some polyester bags
- Not a well known brand
- High price
- Wave Tribe is a small surf company based in California that prides itself on their eco-friendly products, their surfboard travel bags are no exception. These Surfboard Travel Bags are made from high-quality Hemp and Alloy Sun Reflective Mesh. The Hemp serves as a durable and eco-friendly top shell, while the protective mesh provides heat protection. These sustainable surfboard travel bags fit 2 surfboards securely and feature a padded foam divider for added protection. The Wave Tribe Surfboard Travel Bag series boasts a whopping 13mm of foam paddling with an additional 13 mm in the nose and tail for extra protection where it matters most. Additionally, these surfboard travel bags feature plenty of internal pockets for fins, leashes, and wax.
12. Pro-Lite Smuggler Series Surfboard Travel Bag – MaroonPrice: $243.95Pros:
Cons:
- Hidden compartment for an extra board
- Fits up to 3 surfboards
- Durable Construction
- No heat reflective bottom
- No wheels
- High price
The Prolite Smuggler Surfboard Travel Bag is designed to do exactly what its name suggests, smuggle surfboards. Well, one surfboard to be exact. This surfboard travel bag comfortably fits 3 surfboards, but only reveals two boards to those unaware of the hidden compartment. This way, when airlines charge by the number of boards in a bag, you’ll save some hard-earned cash. Made with 600D polyester on the top and bottom of the bag, with 10mm of air-light foam protection throughout the body, this bag is sure to keep your boards safe for the long haul.
13. Pro-Lite Resession Shortboard Day BagPrice: $71.95Pros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Heat reflective surface
- Lightweight
- Not meant for airline travel
- Only fits one board
- Not much padding
- The Prolite Recessions surfboard travel bag comes in both a shortboard cut that is 24″ wide and a fish/ hybrid cut that is 26.5″ wide. This surfboard travel bag is designed for short trips up and down your local coastline and for general daily use. The Prolite Resession Surfboard Travel Bag will fit your favorite shortboard securely. This surfboard travel bag features a semi-reflective heat resistant PE shell on the top and bottom. The board bags top zip flip top allows you to slide your board in and out with ease, and the external wax and fin key pocket will ensure you never leave the essentials behind.
14. Creatures of Leisure Fish Double Surfboard BagPrice: $204.00Pros:
Cons:
- Durable Construction
- Fits Fish / Hybrid shapes
- Keeps boards from overheating
- Can only fit two boards
- No wheels
- Not designed for normal shortboards
- The Creatures of Leisure Fish Double Surfboard Bag comfortably fits two shortboards or two fish / hybrid surfboards. Developed with the Creatures of Leisure Diamond Tech Fabric and 10mm of closed-cell foam padding, this surfboard travel bag is sure to keep your boards safe for your next surf journey. Diamond Tech fabric provides superior abrasion resistance compared to other polyester shells. Additionally, the X-flow ventilation system helps circulate fresh air into the board back to keep your boards from overheating. If you’re a regular rider of fish and hybrid shape boards, this Creatures of Leisure surfboard travel bag will serve you well.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.