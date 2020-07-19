Tony Finau & Wife Alayna Post Adorable TikTok Video

Like many quarantined people during the ongoing pandemic, Tony Finau and wife Alayna Galea’i-Finau have been experimenting with the social media app TikTok. Tony called Alayna “my favorite TikTokker” during a heartfelt Mother’s Day message the golfer posted on Instagram.

“Happy Mothers day to my favorite TikTokker and workout partner 😆🔥 You’re a blessing to our children and me,” Tony noted. “We love you today and everyday ❤️ thank you for being the best mommy!”

Here is a look at one of several videos the couple posted on TikTok showing off their dance moves.

Alayna posted another dance on her Instagram page as the couple appeared in matching sweatsuits.

The Finaus Have 4 Kids: Jraice, Leilene, Tony & Sage

When the couple is not practicing their dance moves, Tony and Alayna stay busy with their four children. Raising four kids can be even more challenging during a pandemic when families have been limited with potential activities.

With the PGA Tour’s extended layoff this spring, Tony was likely thankful for the extended family time. During a 2019 Golf.com feature, Tony wrote about the challenges of being a professional golfer while balancing time with his family.

“Thirty weeks a year. That’s how often I travel for work,” Tony explained. “I’m sure many working dads can relate, and by no means am I complaining. I spend my workday on the golf course, in some of the nicest locations and climates around the world, but as a father I’m often away from what’s most important to me. I’m a dad, a husband and a professional golfer, in that order.”

With PGA Tour play resuming, Tony is back to juggling his responsibilities as both a golfer and a dad. The hard work is paying off as Tony has been in contention in several PGA tournaments in 2020.

The Couple Is Passionate About Their Mormon Faith

Tony and Alayna are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The golfer has been vocal about his passion for his faith and how some people are surprised to learn he is Mormon.

“I hear people say things like, ‘Oh, wow, I wouldn’t think that you’re a member or Mormon, or anything like that,'” Tony told Deseret News. “Some people hear different things about Mormons and what we do, what we believe. So, I think it’s a compliment to me.”

Tony went on to explain to Deseret News how his faith has shaped certain aspects his life. Tony’s life as a PGA Tour player means he is not always able to attend church services, but the golfer does his best to live out his faith in other ways.

“I made that decision a really long time ago that [alcohol] was not for me,” Tony continued. “I think people look at it as, ‘Oh my goodness, you’re not having fun.’ But I think it’s really cool you can have fun without being intoxicated by anything … understanding the Word of Wisdom, knowing why that’s in place and believing in latter-day revelation as a Mormon has been everything to me.”

READ NEXT: Jon Rahm & Wife Kelley Cahill Had Beautiful Wedding in Spain