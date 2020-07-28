Top UFC Fighter Shares Gruesome Photo of Face After ‘Smashing’ Head on Gravel Road

Six days after suffering a knockout loss, No. 4 ranked UFC light heavyweight Corey “Overtime” Anderson “blacked out and collapsed” on a gravel road, the fighter revealed in an Instagram post on Monday. He has since recovered and has been cleared to fight.

On February 15, Overtime fought Jan Blachowicz during UFC Fight Night 167 and lost the bout by first-round knockout. Anderson lost consciousness on February 21, passing out and “smashing” his face on a gravel road after he was “scouting land” for hours. Here is a photo of Anderson’s face after the incident:

According to Anderson, he was in the emergency room for five days after he collapsed as doctors ran numerous tests and blood work “to figure out what happened.” He said that he consulted many different doctors and “All but one said it was [due] to [a] major concussion and lack of water and food after hiking through the woods for [hours].”

One doctor told Overtime that he believed it was the fighter’s heart that caused the blackout. The doctor told Anderson that his heart had stopped beating prior to the incident, and that next time it could happen during a fight.

On the Instagram post, Anderson wrote: “Instantly my wifes face change and my emotions as well. I become angry with doctors [because] i was scared internally. I would take many trips to NYU hospital meeting several different specialist during many more test and undergoing 2 very painful outpatient heart procedures to find more evidence to go along with that ONE doctors notes.”

Anderson said that the single doctor effectively halted his MMA career. He continued to complete more tests, and on July 20 the light heavyweight contender was cleared to compete. He wrote: “I left [the] hospital for the final time after my last procedure, with clearance note in hand, and the doctor telling me ‘Congrats Mr. Anderson, I can let you go back to beating people up!'”

View Overtime’s post below:

Anderson Said the Commission Doctors Didn’t Do a Proper Post-Fight Check & the Last 5 Months Put a Lot of Things in Perspective

Anderson said that the commission doctors didn’t do an adequate job in the post-fight checkup after he suffered the knockout to Blachowicz. Overtime “went back to living life as normal,” and he “paid a hefty price.”

Anderson said the last five months have put a lot of things in perspective. He stated that in his veteran career, he had fought with “reckless abandoned with no care for rest and mental health” as long as he was able to fight.

In the Instagram post, he reminded other fighters to take care of themselves, especially if they had taken “some big shots.” He wrote:

I advise you other fighters to look after your health if you took some big shots to your head in a fight or practice, take the proper time to recover. It took me having my son sitting there looking at me in a hospital bed to realize there is real life after fighting and I want to be here to enjoy it. Fight smart, train smart, but recover and rest SMARTER!! Use your head while you still have the brains to do so.

