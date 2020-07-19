Cries After Loss: ‘That Was My Last Title Shot’ [WATCH]

Part of any journey is always the end, so UFC flyweight contender Joseph Benavidez shedding loads of tears on Saturday in Abu Dhabi during his post-fight interview with the press after losing his fifth and likely last chance at capturing UFC gold against Deiveson Figueiredo should come as no surprise.

Benavidez, 35, did everything he could to avoid getting finished by Figueiredo, but the 32-year-old Brazilian was just too much for the veteran contender to overcome. Figueiredo stopped Benavidez via technical submission after choking him out in the first round in what to that point was a completely one-sided beatdown in favor of Figueiredo.

The affable and popular Benavidez couldn’t hide his emotions after officially going 0-5 in UFC title shots.

“I know that was my last title shot but like I just said, I don’t want to go out on that,” Benavidez said.

You can watch the heartbroken 125-pound contender talk about his latest loss below.

"I'm not going out like that… I'm not gonna get another title shot and I don't want to go out on that."@JoeJitsu spoke about his future after #UFCFightIsland2 pic.twitter.com/wcl7H4Xhx5 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 19, 2020

New Champ Deiveson Figueiredo Also Shed Tears After Fight

Benavidez wasn’t the only fighter to get emotional after the fight.

After scoring the first-round finish to grab the vacant UFC flyweight championship, Figueiredo also shed some tears, though the Brazilian’s seemed to be falling to the ground in joy.

In fact, immediately upon becoming the UFC’s newest champion, Figueiredo fell to the ground on his knees in front of his fallen opponent in humble gratitude over the entire experience.

An emotional @Daico_Deiveson knelt in front of Joseph Benavidez after their battle at #UFCFightIsland2 pic.twitter.com/VNEthD4IQp — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 19, 2020

It was an emotional moment for both fighters, one that likely brought some measure of that same kind of feeling to the entire MMA community as a whole as it watched Figueiredo’s career rise to the top and the popular Benavidez’s crumble below it at the same moment.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Josepn Benavidez Eyes Future Fights

Benavidez revealed his future plans after the loss. He’s just going to keep fighting.

According to MMA Fighting, “Joe Jitsu” said he simply didn’t want to end his UFC career on such a down note.

That means Benavidez is going to continue his MMA career despite the loss at least until he can notch another victory.

“I just want to go out with another fight,” Benavidez said. “After that, there’s nothing else for me to do.”

Regardless, Benavidez expressed gratitude over having competed for the UFC belt five times over his career, proving that even though things didn’t quite go the way he planned during his career, he’s happy to have experienced the honor of competing against the best fighters in the world.

“I wasn’t fighting in this sport from the beginning for any other reason than to be the best,” Benavidez said. “I’ve been close. I’ve been lucky. I’ve been in that top-two, -three for 11 years at two weight classes. It’s been a crazy journey. It’s been awesome.”

There’s no doubt that despite the American’s failure to capture gold, he left an indelible mark on the sport.

No sooner than Benavidez’s loss did fellow fighters, media members and fans all over the world begin to serenade the American with praise.

The former flyweight king sent a message of support to Joseph Benavidez after #UFCFightIsland2 (via @MightyMouse) pic.twitter.com/FAJve08PO2 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 19, 2020

He might not have ever captured UFC gold, but he surely captured the hearts and minds of his community.

In that way, he’ll always be a kind of champion in the MMA world, even if it’s not quite the kind he imagined he would be.

READ NEXT: UFC Fighter Retires After Loss: ‘I Haven’t Got What It Takes’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel