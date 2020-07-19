UFC Fighter Screams in Agony From Vicious Submission [WATCH]

During the main card of July 18’s UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2, women’s flyweight fighter Ariane Lipski caught Luana Carolina in a brutal kneebar, causing Carolina to tap out while screaming in agony. A clip of the submission can be viewed below via ESPN:

"The Queen of Violence" @Ariane_lipski lives up to the name with this kneebar 😳 #UFCFightIsland2 pic.twitter.com/sxrZLDDsul — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 19, 2020

With Lipski’s victory over Carolina, she improved her professional MMA record to 13-5. She extended her win streak to two fights, and she is currently 2-2 in the UFC. Saturday’s victory was Lipski’s third win by submission, with her others being a rear-naked choke and an armbar.

Carolina’s record fell to 6-2, snapping her six-fight win streak.

UFC Fighters & Personalities Reacted to Lipski’s Submission

After Lipski sunk in the kneebar, UFC fighters and personalities took to Twitter and reacted to the brutal submission. Current featherweight champion Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski tweeted: “Damn…Great submission!!”

The No. 1 ranked light heavyweight, Dominick “The Devastator” Reyes, tweeted: “I love you @Ariane_lipski.”

No. 2 ranked bantamweight Aljamain “Funk Master” Sterling tweeted: “You gotta be f***ing kidding me?!?! A knee bar from there?? Really Sway?!”

You gotta be fucking kidding me?!?! A knee bar from there?? Really Sway?! #UFCFightIsland2 #TheWeeklyScraps — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 19, 2020

He continued, “Savage creativity! Insane to hit a kneebar out of a calf slicer position. This Meg Da Stallion “I’m a savage” song comes on just in time! Haha.”

Savage creativity! Insane to hit a kneebar out of a calf slicer position. This Meg Da Stallion “I’m a savage” song comes on just in time! Haha #UFCFightIsland2 #TheWeeklyScraps https://t.co/LT2oX9VT5T — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 19, 2020

Lightweight fighter James Vick tweeted: “That was impressive! @ufc.”

UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik, who was not working the fight, tweeted: “These Georgians don’t mess around. Roman Dolidze just landed what looked like a $50K knee.”

These Georgians don’t mess around. Roman Dolidze just landed what looked like a $50K knee. 🇬🇪 #UFCFightIsland2 — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) July 18, 2020

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 Results

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 featured a rematch between the two best flyweights in the UFC competing for the vacant flyweight title, Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez. The two fighters first met in February when they were scheduled to compete for the title.

Figueiredo missed weight for the February clash, however, making Benavidez the only fighter eligible to win the belt. The fight only lasted two rounds with Figueiredo winning the bout by TKO. The UFC decided to run the fight back as the flyweight title was still vacant and Benavidez was injured by a headbutt during the match.

Figueiredo made weight for the July 18 match and he defeated Benavidez for the second time, earning the flyweight title. You can see the results of the fight card below:

Main Card Bouts

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Joseph Benavidez via First-Round Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)

Jack Hermansson def. Kelvin Gastelum via First-Round Submission (Heel Hook)

Rafael Fiziev def. Marc Diakiese via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Ariane Lipski def. Luana Carolina via First-Round Submission (Kneebar)

Askar Askarov def. Alexandre Pantoja via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Bouts

Roman Dolidze def. Khadis Ibragimov via First-Round TKO (Strikes)

Grant Dawson def. Nad Narimani via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)

Joel Alvarez def. Joseph Duffy via First-Round Submission (Guillotine Choke)

Brett Johns def. Montel Jackson via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Amir Albazi def. Malcolm Gordon via First-Round Submission (Triangle Choke)

Arman Tsarukyan def. Davi Ramos via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Serghei Spivac def. Carlos Felipe via Majority Decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)

