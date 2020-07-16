UFC Fighter Falls Out of Cage After Vicious Elbows [WATCH]

A UFC fighter fell out of the cage on Wednesday night in Abu Dhabi after taking too many vicious elbows to his head. Andreas Michailidis just couldn’t gather himself at the end of the first round during his contest against Modestas Bukauskas in a 185-pound bout on the undercard of UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige. When the cage door opened to let the corners in so that they could enter and do their work, Michailidis fell backward into the opening and the fight was waved off.

You can watch Michailidis fall out of the Octagon below.

The referee waved this one off after @ModestasBukaus1's elbows did the damage 💪 #UFCFightIsland1 pic.twitter.com/PihDN5HA0G — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 16, 2020

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige was the second UFC card at Fight Island on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The first was UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal on July 11. The company is set to stay in Abu Dhabi for the rest of the month for its busy upcoming schedule.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige Full Card Results

Prelims Card Results

Jack Shore defeated Aaron Phillips via submission at 2:29 of Rd. 2.

Liana Jojua def Diana Belbita via submission at 2:23 of Rd. 1.

Jared Gordon defeated Chris Fishgold by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26 and 30-26).

Modestas Bukauskas beat Andreas Michailidis by TKO at 5:00 of Rd. 1.

Lerone Murphy def Ricardo Ramos via TKO at 4:!8 of Rd. 1.

Khamzat Chimaev def John Phillips via submission at 1:12 of Rd. 2.

Main Card Results

Mounir Lazzez defeated Abdul Razak Alhassan via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Taila Santos beat Molly McCann via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 and 30-27).

Jimmie Rivera defeated Cody Stamann by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Tim Elliott defeated Ryan Benoit via unanimous decision (29-18, 28-28 and 29-28).

Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige TBD

