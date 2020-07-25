UFC Fighter Thinks Round Is Over and Pays for It [WATCH]

After hearing the 10-second warning signal during the second round of her fight on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi, a UFC fighter stopped in the middle of the Octagon to tap gloves with her opponent as a sign of respect. The only problem was that there was still time left in the round, so her opponent let loose several hard punches as the sorely mistaken fighter turned away from the action.

You can watch women’s bantamweight contender Bethe Correia’s near-fatal error against Pannie Kianzad at UFC Fight Night 174 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi below.

Got to wait for the horn to stop fighting 😬 #UFCFightIsland3 pic.twitter.com/ds6C4XNh4N — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 25, 2020

Thanks to some fast thinking and the virtues of her training, Correia did end up making it through that scary moment.

Still, Kianzad ended up winning the fight via unanimous decision after three rounds. Judges scored the bout 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 for Kianzad.

Obviously, giving Kianzad those free shots couldn’t have helped Correia’s case with the three scorers sitting cageside.

It was a wild turn of events at the last UFC card scheduled for Fight Island this month.

READ NEXT: FIghter’s Broken Skull After ‘All-time Flagrant’ Foul [LOOK]

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel