UFC Referee Doubles Down on Controversial Stoppage [WATCH]

The crazy story about an angry UFC legend confronting a referee after a scary knockout just got a whole lot crazier. Not only did referee Herb Dean defend his lack of action when UFC lightweight Francisco Trinaldo stood over his helpless opponent Jai Herbert on Saturday during the UFC Fight Night card on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, but Dean also asserted that he should have been able to let the fight go on even longer.

In a video response from Dean, which was captured by TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter and distributed via Twitter, Dean called Hardy’s actions from cageside the “dangerous” thing that happened during the fight because it disrupted the normal proceedings of a UFC contest.

Amazingly, Dean revealed he would have let the fight go on even longer had he not heard Hardy call for the stoppage from cageside and mistakenly believed it to be a cornerman or commission official.

You can watch Dean’s entire response below, but basically he suggests that he was doing his job on Saturday night and that Hardy should stick to doing this own thing.

An explanation from Herb Dean on why the Herbert stoppage was not only not a late stoppage, but had someone cageside not yelled "stop the fight", that he would have let it to go longer.

Dan Hardy Released Statment About Confrontation

Hardy also wasn’t finished addressing the controversial stoppage.

The ex-UFC fighter continued his war of words with Dean by releasing a statement about the matter on Instagram in which he described Dean’s actions as “clear negligence” though without actually naming the referee.

You can read Hardy’s full statement about the matter below:

I love Mixed Martial Arts. Sometimes it doesn’t love me back though, and that’s alright. Regardless, I’ll always do everything in my power to protect it, and those dedicating themselves to it. Sometimes you may disagree with me, and that’s alright as well. I’m always going to speak my mind, and it will always be backed by what I feel in my heart. If you understand what it takes to get in there, then you understand my passion and anger when I see a fighter left unprotected. It isn’t the first time it’s happened, and twice in a night is clear negligence, in my opinion. The referee’s job is more important than any other person in that building. It is on their shoulders to protect fighters from getting seriously hurt when they are unable to protect themselves. You may just see UFC fighters in there, but I see friends, teammates, sons, daughters, mothers and fathers, competing in the sport that they love. When I make a mistake, I look stupid on live TV. When a referee makes a mistake, people are left vulnerable and can be seriously damaged. That can be life-changing, and we all have someone to go home to, that loves us and wants us back in one piece. Thank you for all of the kind words and messages I’ve received. I am truly grateful. I’ll see you all around…

Judge Controversial Stoppage For Yourself

In case you missed the dramatic knockout and controversial stoppage on Saturday, you can watch the stunning turn of events below.

After one punch dropped his opponent to the mat, a few seconds ticked away on the clock as Trinaldo waited for Dean to stop the fight.

When that didn’t happen, the lightweight decided the only thing he could do was throw more punches on the fallen fighter.

That’s when he landed the finishing blows and Dean finally stepped in to wave it off.

