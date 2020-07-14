Washington’s Name Change Prevented Forced Sale of Team, ESPN Analyst Says

The football team in Washington will officially change its name. The new name is not known at this time as owner Dan Synder & Co. is in the process of trademarking it.

Some are applauding the owner for making the change (something he said he would never do), while others are not giving kudos to the organization for doing what should have been done some time ago.

During a recent Pardon the Interruption, ESPN’s Tony Kornheiser said that he believes money is ultimately the reason Synder made the decision to change the team name.

“What is happening now, and the smartest man I ever met in television, Don Ohmeyer, would have predicted this, because he said the answer to all your questions is money,” Kornheiser said (h/t Pro Football Talk). “Dan Snyder was going to lose money. His partners want to sell. They want to bail out.”

Kornheiser insinuated that the league may have forced Synder to sell if he didn’t change the name.

“If he had not changed this name, he would have gone down the route of Marge Schott and Donald Sterling and Jerry Richardson,” Kornheiser said. “They would have said, ‘You have to sell the team.’

“…He went absolutely kicking and screaming, and I’m sure at some point they said, ‘Do you want to continue owning this team? Because if you do, that name is out.'”

Washington Adds Former Redskins’ Great to Front Office

Washington has added Don Warren to the front office as their assistant director of pro personnel. Warren spent 14-years as a tight end in the NFL, all coming in Washington.

He won three Super Bowl championships while with the Redskins from 1979 to 1992. Warren caught 244 balls during his career, amassing 2536 yards and while they don’t seem like eye-popping numbers, they were solid for what the tight end position used to be.

Warren was most recently with the Panthers, spending the past 10 years as a Pro Scout. He and new coach Ron Rivera are familiar with each other from their time together in Carolina.

Dwayne Haskins Recommends New Team Name

Dwayne Haskins has a suggestion for the team’s new name. “I like the redtails,” Haskins tweeted.

Haskins, who was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 draft, will enter year two of his NFL career as the starter in Washington. The franchise has faith that the former Ohio State Buckeye can be the QB of the future and former Super Bowl-winning QB Doug Williams believes in Haskins’ talent (via Pro Football Action).

“I don’t care who came out this year, last year, there’s not a quarterback that’s come out in the last two years that has the ability – from an arm strength standpoint and arm talent – that Dwayne Haskins has,” Williams said.

Other quarterbacks that have been drafted in 2019 or 2020 include Cardinals’ Kyler Murray, Giants’ Daniel Jones, and Bengals’ Joe Burrow.

Haskins threw seven touchdowns and seven interceptions last season. He had a 56.8 completion percentage and managed 6.7 yards per attempt.

