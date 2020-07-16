15 Former Redskins Employees Bring Forward Sexual Harassment Claims

The NFL organization in Washington is under scrutiny for allegations of sexual harassment.

A total of 15 former Redskins employees tell Will Hobson and Liz Clarke of The Washington Post that they have been sexually harassed during their time with the club.

14 of the 15 women requested to be anonymous with the lone exception being Emily Applegate. Many of the women had non-disclosures preventing them from speaking. The Washington football organization reportedly declined requests that would have released the female employees from their agreements so they couldn’t speak on the record without fear of legal ramifications.

The allegations raised by Applegate and others — running from 2006 to 2019 — span most of Snyder’s tenure as owner and fall into two categories: unwelcome overtures or comments of a sexual nature, and exhortations to wear revealing clothing and flirt with clients to close sales deals.

Applegate, who was a marketing coordinator for the Redskins, worked with the franchise for one year and she left in 2015.

“It was the most miserable experience of my life,” Applegate told The Post. “And we all tolerated it, because we knew if we complained — and they reminded us of this — there were 1,000 people out there who would take our job in a heartbeat.”

Three of the men who are accused of inappropriate behavior have since departed, including Larry Michael, who is the franchise’s long-time radio voice, and Alex Santos, who was recently relieved from his position of the team’s director of pro personnel.

Neither owner Dan Synder, who declined The Post’s request for an interview, nor former team president Bruce Allen has been accused of inappropriate behavior. However, Applegate believes Allen knew what was going on.

“I would assume Bruce [Allen] knew, because he sat 30 feet away from me … and saw me sobbing at my desk several times every week,” Applegate said.

Washington Under Official Review

The franchise has hired DC attorney Beth Wilkinson to review the organization’s protocols.

“The Washington Redskins football team takes issues of employee conduct seriously … While we do not speak to specific employee situations publicly, when new allegations of conduct are brought forward that are contrary to these policies, we address them promptly,” the team said.

The review was announced prior to The Washington Post article being released, though speculation of this barrel of incriminating news spread throughout the week and several former players, including Josh Norman, were not surprised that the organization was under fire, as Pro Football Action relayed.

One former team employee described the atmosphere within the organization as toxic. The onboarding process to become an employee is brief and the process of reporting items to HR is omitted. Newly hired women are left to figure it out themselves or learn from veteran female employees, as The Post explains.

Former women employees said the first few weeks at Redskins Park also often came with an informal, but invaluable, orientation administered privately by veteran female employees who warned them to avoid certain people and places, such as the staircase near the entrance to team headquarters. Lined at the top with transparent plexiglass, the stairs descend from the lobby to the locker room and training area, and someone standing at the bottom can look up the skirt of a woman standing at the top.

Past History of Unprofessional Behavior

Back in 2018, there were reports of unacceptable protocols by the franchise when the Redskins took their cheerleaders to Costa Rica for a photoshoot.

There was a red flag immediately upon arrival. The team collected the cheerleaders’ passports, which in many cases was the girls’ only identifications. According to Juliet Macur of The New York Times, many of the girls said they were required to be topless for shoots even though the calendar would not show nudity.

The team reportedly allowed a group of sponsors and suite holders (all men) to access the photoshoot and get up close to the cheerleaders. At the conclusion of one of the 14-hour days, the girls were told that there was more work to be done, as Macur detailed.

They had a special assignment for the night. Some of the male sponsors had picked them to be personal escorts at a nightclub. “So get back to your room and get ready,” the director told them. Several of them began to cry. “They weren’t putting a gun to our heads, but it was mandatory for us to go,” one of the cheerleaders said. “We weren’t asked, we were told. Other girls were devastated because we knew exactly what she was doing.”

Sex was not involved in the arrangements, though Macur wrote that many of the cheerleaders were uncomfortable with everything that went on.

