Wild Lionel Messi Rumor Makes Front Page News in Italy

Lionel Messi is headline news in Italy after a report that his father is buying a house in Milan sparked rumors Serie A side Inter want to sign the Barcelona captain.

Italian daily newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport splashed Messi across their front page on Friday with a report that Jorge Messi will move to Milan’s Porta Nova neighborhood in August.

It’s reported that Messi Sr. is moving to Italy to take advantage of lower tax rates, but the news has also got Inter fans excited that their club could look to try and pull off a sensational transfer.

Meanwhile, Messi has taken advantage of some days off after the end of the league season to relax in Ibiza on holiday with his family and friends.

The Barcelona squad are due to return to training next week and begin preparations for their Champions League last-16 second against Napoli.

Messi is Inter’s Impossible Dream

The news has also reached Spain with an Inter move for Messi described as an “impossible dream,” by Mundo Deportivo.

The Serie A side have made no secret of their admiration for the Argentina international. Former president Massimo Moratti even told Radio Rai earlier this year he thought Messi could be convinced to move to the San Siro.

“I don’t think it’s a forbidden dream at all. Maybe it wasn’t even before this misfortune,” he said. “Messi is at the end of his contract and it would certainly be a tremendous effort for the club to bring him here. “I don’t know if this situation will change anything, but I think we will see strange things at the end of the year.”

Marco Tronchett, the chief executive of Inter shirt sponsor Pirelli, has also tried to talk up a move. He told Goal his company could help try and buy Messi but they would also need the help of club president Steven Zhang.

Messi Backed to Retire at Barcelona

Messi has said previously he thinks he’ll retire at Barcelona, but his future has been thrown into doubt after a report he’s grown frustrated at the club and is considering leaving when his contract expires at the end of next season.

Yet club president Josep Maria Bartomeu has been quick to play down the speculation about the captain and insists he will stay.

“We are negotiating with many players but Messi has explained to us he wants to stay. And so we’re going to enjoy him for much longer.”

It would be a surprise if Messi were to leave the club he joined as a 13-year-old next year, but the uncertainty over his future will remain until he signs a new contract with Barcelona.

