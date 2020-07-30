Xavi Ready To Start Coaching After Coronavirus Bout

Just four days ago, World Cup winner Xavi Hernández announced publicly that he tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

On Instagram, he announced his positive test and the steps that would be taken in order to have his team continue training without a hitch.

“Today I cannot accompany the team as the competition returns. In my place and at the head of technical staff will be David Prats, head of the B team of Al-Saddd. A few days ago and following the protocols I gave a positive in the last Covid tests they gave me. Luckily I am in perfect condition, but following the protocol, isolated until I’m over it.”

But he now announced that he was ready and was looking forward to returning to his coaching responsibilities as he begins his second season over at Qatari side Al-Sadd. The club was satisfied with him and they both came to terms on extending his time as coach there until June of next year, despite all the rumors that had him Barcelona bound as early as January.

Fours days later, the Barcelona legend announced in an official statement on Instagram that he was totally recovered from the virus and that he was now at home with his family.

Xavi Announcement

Thank you to all of you for your messages and displays of affection that I have received during the past few days. I wanted to share with you that I am totally recovered and back home with my family and the team @alsaddsc

In The Media

Xavi was in the media eye during his time isolated where he talked about various topics including defending Qatar as being a place that “has everything” and that the criticism of the country is “unfounded” in an interview with Marca.

He also said that he sees that his former teammate, Leo Messi, playing in the 2022 World at the age of 35. “I see Leo playing as long as he wants. On a physical level, he’s quick, strong, a competitive beast, an animal physically. I don’t doubt he’ll play at Qatar 2022,” he said.

He also praised his former captain, Gabi, who left Al-Sadd at the end of the season to become Diego Simeone’s assistant over at Atlético Madrid, replacing Germán Burgos as “El Cholo’s” right hand man.

“I think he’ll be a great coach, if he goes for it. He feels and likes football and has an ability to lead which he gives off.”