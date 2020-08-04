49ers’ Richard Sherman Educating Players and More on Finances

Richard Sherman is a busy guy. Besides being an All-Pro corner for the San Francisco 49ers, the 32-year-old also just started a new video series.

The series, called Adulting with Richard Sherman, sees Sherman focus on a topic that not many do: financial literacy. The corner sat down with us to talk about these issues

For many young people in America, understanding how to budget and take the financial actions required to maintain stability is a bit of a “boogeyman.”

Sherman says he knows this first hand, and that he sees it still in not just average Americans, but also in the players that come through the NFL.

“I was young and uninformed and uneducated on that kind of stuff,” Sherman said.

“And the topics I discuss, I see it in the young players that we deal with, and I thought, ‘Man, here’s a fun, not so serious way to speak on some serious issues that we all have questions about that nobody wants to ask.’ I gave my best to try and simplify the information the best way I could, and hopefully it helps people.”

In many ways, Sherman believes this isn’t just good advice for young people in the country, but is a way that those striving for change are able to do so.

Supporting Families

Talking more about what inspired him to work with Million Stories to create this new video series, Sherman said that much of it has to due with the fact that he knows his teammates have their hearts in the right place, but that they don’t have the tools to support themselves and their families.

“That’s what I try to explain to a lot of our players,” Sherman said. “Because they want to help their families, and they want to help relieve the financial burden on their families, but a lot of times it’s difficult to do that.”

What the former Stanford Cardinal is talking about is an issue that some don’t always recognize, but it’s very real. Any dramatic shift in life, whether that’s seemingly positive like a NFL rookie contract, requires change and education on the person on the receiving end to adjust properly.

The Root of the Problem

Sherman sees the development of financial education and tools as the way to ensure that the aforementioned shift is in fact a positive one. It doesn’t matter how much money you have, if you don’t know what you’re doing, you will only create more of the issue.

“Rather than throwing money at the problems,” Sherman said. “You have to get to the root of the problem which is usually the lack of financial literacy and education in that space. Throwing money at the problem will only perpetuate the problem.”

So, instead of just attempting to help out those in his immediate vicinity, Sherman is taking to video to not just educate the NFL’s up-and-coming players who are having to adjust to new salaries and lifestyles, but also the average young person in America.

“Me trying to address this,” Sherman said. “Is me trying to address the root of the problem instead of just potentially seeing this issues over, over and over again, I hope guys understand that and guys get that, especially the guys I see every day.”

