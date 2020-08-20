Agent Offers Surprise Update on Messi and Neymar Futures

Lionel Messi and Neymar could play together again but it’s more likely to happen at Paris Saint-Germain than Barcelona, according to agent Wagner Ribeiro.

Neymar has continually been linked with a return to Camp Nou since leaving for PSG in 2017, but the agent is expecting him to stay with the French champions and see out his contract.

Meanwhile, there is focus on Messi’s future currently with the Argentina international said to be angry with Barcelona and contemplating whether to stay with the Catalan giants.

Ribeiro, who was worked with Neymar previously, told Placar the Brazilian is no longer thinking about coming back to Barcelona and warned the French club have the finances to land Messi.

“Neymar is happy and I think he’ll stay at PSG for at least two more years. Today, without a doubt, it’s easier for Messi to go to PSG than for Neymar to return to Barcelona. Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. I’m serious, you can’t doubt Qatar’s economic power,” he said. “There was a time when he was sad because of his injuries. At that time he was prone to leave, to return to Barcelona or go to Real Madrid. Not today, you can see his joy. “I joke with him: living in the city of light, where everyone wants to stroll, enjoying French cuisine, living in a beautiful house, with friends and family close by, playing for one of the best clubs, with everything a person needs and likes… What reason would he have to leave PSG today?”

Messi is set to hold crunch talks with new manager Ronald Koeman to discuss the club’s plans for the future and whether he’ll continue.

Neymar Ready For Champions League Final

Neymar is currently preparing for the Champions League final against German giants Bayern Munich. The Brazilian has been in fine form in the final stages of the tournament and will be hoping to lift the European Cup for the second time in his career.

Ribeiro feels Neymar’s form has propelled him ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and believes he is in with a shout of winning the Ballon d’Or in the future.

“Today he is superior to Messi and Cristiano, technically and physically. So he is worthy. Certainly the prize will be between Neymar, Mbappé and [Robert] Lewandowski. “The Champions League final will define the best in the world. It will be a very difficult final, because Bayern have a great team.”

PSG and Bayern Munich will meet in the Champions League final in Lisbon on Sunday. The French side will be aiming to lift the European Cup for the first time in their history, while Bayern are hoping for their sixth win in the competition.

