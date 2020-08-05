Anthony Davis Makes Bold Claim About Los Angeles Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant

In Monday’s win over the Utah Jazz, Anthony Davis and LeBron James became the first pair of Los Angeles Lakers teammates to each record 20 30-point games in a season since Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant in 2002-03.

Davis’ stat line on Monday vs. Jazz: 42 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists in 38 minutes.



LeBron James’ stat line: 22 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists in 34 minutes.

“It means a lot to be in a category with him,” Davis told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols.

“I just got chills.”

Bryant died in a helicopter crash that took the lives of nine people, including Bryant’s daughter, Gigi on Sunday, January 26.

His death occured the day after LeBron James passed Bryant on the NBA’s all-time scoring list in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

“It’s tough just talking about him,” said Davis.

“But to be in a category with him means a lot. I know he’s looking down on us and cheering us on. We want to do it for him. It’s an honor to even be mentioned with his name.”

A five-time NBA champ, Bryant was the 13th pick in the 1996 NBA Draft out of Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, PA.

Both his No. 8 and No. 24 are retired by the Lakers.



Meanwhile back at the ranch: The current Lakers are living their best lives with a 51-15 Lakers team that is in first place in the NBA’s Western Conference standings.

Guided under head coach, Frank Vogel and assistant coaches Phil Handy and Jason Kidd, the Lakers are looking to make a deep run in the NBA Playoffs this summer. Los Angeles’ supporting cast includesJR Smith, Dwight Howard, Dion Waiters, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Danny Green, Rajon Rondo and more.

Earlier this season Davis told me that he was shocked by how fast he and James connected and flowed. “I didn’t think we were going to be able to connect as fast,” he said.

“Just because of the fact, he had a lot of stuff going on in the summer with Space Jam. So we didn’t get a lot of time to work out together. And then we had a short training camp, had to go to China and all of that stuff. So, I’m surprised that he had a little connection right now.” He [LeBron James] made a joke [and said]: ‘We’re not peanut butter and jelly right now, we’re like peanut butter and bananas.’ So we’re getting there. We’re constantly getting there game by game.”

Throughout the course of the NBA season, I’ve checked in with Davis and asked him what he and James flow has been.

Are they yet a peanut butter and jelly sandwich?

Or are they more of a peanut butter and banana sandwich? “We’re still there,” Davis told me earlier this year.

“We’re still peanut butter and banana.”

James and Davis’ chemistry will be on full display this evening.

Tonight the Lakers will play a Chris Paul-led Oklahoma City Thunder team that has played good basketball in the bubble at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Tonight will mark the fourth meeting of the season between LA and OKC. The Lakers have won the previous three meetings.



For the Lakers: LeBron James (right groin) and Anthony Davis (right ankle) are listed as probable. Dwight Howard (right knee) is questionable. Rajon Rondo (right thumb) is out.

For the Thunder: Dennis Schroder (personal reasons), Terrance Ferguson (right leg contusion) and Mike Muscala (concussion protocol) are all listed as out.