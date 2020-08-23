Barcelona Fans Want Thiago Back After UCL Final Masterclass

Barcelona fans could not help but enjoy Thiago Alcantara’s performance for Bayern Munich in Sunday’s 1-0 Champions League final win over Paris Saint-Germain.

The former Barcelona midfielder put in a masterclass against the French champions to help the Bavarian giants lift the European Cup for the sixth time in their history and complete an historic treble in 2019-20:

The maestro on the big stage. 🎩 pic.twitter.com/BKVZqU9zUE — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 23, 2020

Thiago made the difficult decision to leave Barcelona for Bayern in 2013, but supporters took to social media to make it clear it’s a decision that’s still hard to take seven years later.

Thiago is EVERYTHING Barça need to re-build their midfield and team. Mentally as well. FFS sign him you imbeciles! @FCBarcelona — Navid Molaaghaei (@navidjaaan) August 23, 2020

Barça are really ignoring Thiago this summer 😂😂😂😭 — La Masia (@Youngcules) August 23, 2020

Never understood why we allowed him to leave to be honest. Ridiculous decision — Jason Pettigrove (@jasonpettigrove) August 23, 2020

Thiago has been outstanding today. Another quality player Barcelona let go. — Anon (@Zaddy_Clinton) August 23, 2020

How did Barcelona let Thiago go? Why? What is wrong with Barcelona? — Omoluabi John Osho 🇳🇬 (@John_binho) August 23, 2020

Barcelona selling Thiago two years before Xavi left remains one of the most baffling transfers of all time. I genuinely believe that if they had kept him they would’ve won at least two more Champions Leagues. Brilliant player. — Andrew Haigh ⚡️ (@AndrewHaigh) August 23, 2020

The game looks like being Thiago’s last in a Bayern shirt. The 29-year-old has enjoyed phenomenal success with the German giants, winning seven league titles during his stay at the Allianz Arena.

What Next for Thiago?

Thiago is expected to leave Bayern this summer as he is heading into the final year of his current deal and does not want to sign a new contract. Chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told Sky Sport in the midfielder is after a new challenge.

“Actually, the conversations Hasan had with him were always very productive. And at some point it actually seemed that [a deal would be reached]. But then Thiago informed Hasan that he would like to do something new again, and so it is,” he said. “We will have to accept that. We have a contract that is still valid for one year and if he agrees with any club and that club should pay a transfer of a certain amount. I don’t want to make any public comment about the amount that we have in mind. Then we will deal with it, but we will not, as I have already said, hold a summer sale. “I’m not angry at all, I like him. I think he’s a great footballer, a fine footballer and he’s a good character too. And one shouldn’t forget either: At 29, he is at an age where, if he wants to do something new, he has to do it now because if you are in your 30s, it will be more difficult to make transfers.”

Premier League champions Liverpool look Thiago’s most likely destination, although the two clubs are yet to agree a deal for the midfielder. The Reds are interested but unwilling to meet his €30m price tag. according to the Guardian‘s Fabrizio Romano.

Yet Sunday’s performance against PSG offered another reminder of Thiago’s quality and means the midfielder is not likely to lack for offers this summer.

