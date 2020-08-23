Bears LB Khalil Mack Gives Blunt Assessment of His 2019 Season

Khalil Mack is ready to put the Chicago Bears disappointing 2019 season in the rearview. Permanently. The All-Pro linebacker met with the media Saturday while working out on his Peloton, and he shared his thoughts on the team’s 8-8 finish last year, while also talking about his dissatisfaction with his own performance.

“That’s football. That’s life,” Mack said about the team’s 2019 effort. “We learned from it. We learned from the losses. And so from here on out, we’re only gonna focus on winning.”

Mack also seemed more hyped than ever for the upcoming season, which is a good sign for the Bears — and a bad sign for opposing quarterbacks.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can keep up and weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Khalil Mack Takes Responsibility for His Disappointing 2019 Season

“I wasn’t good enough,” Mack said pointedly when asked about his performance last season. “I wasn’t good enough at all. There were different intangibles that came with it. I don’t make any excuses.” Mack had 8.5 sacks last year, the second-lowest total of his career, and there was one game where his name was left off the stat sheet entirely.

Mack would not confirm whether the intangibles he was referring to were a few minor-yet-nagging injuries that were rumored to have plagued him last season, resulting in him skipping the Pro Bowl. But Mack was not here to make excuses.

“The expectations that I have for myself, I definitely didn’t reach last year,” Mack said.

“It was a lot of factors, man. Playing this game, you deal with all types of stuff. And I’m not one to make excuses, but I’m going to make sure I’m right there with my brothers, giving it my all every week.”

Is he more excited about this upcoming season than he has ever been before? “I would say yes because it’s the next one.”

Mack Sees No Ceiling for This Bears Defense

While Mack says he doesn’t feel like he has anything he needs to prove, he still has some goals for the upcoming season.

“I don’t have anything to prove. I know myself. Know what I’m capable of. And this is gonna be fun, man. I can’t wait to get out there with my teammates and make plays and give ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ to the TV crowd.”

When asked to describe this current Bears defense, Mack needed just one word: “Brotherhood,” he said, noting their ceiling is as high as they want it to be.

“I don’t really see a ceiling for that group, man. Whatever we want that’s what we’re gonna get. And that’s what we’re working towards right now. Getting caught up, being behind all these months. It doesn’t seem like there’s been any drop-off. We picked right back up,” Mack said, adding that the Bears haven’t been setting any expectations. “That’s the group we were in 2018. Not really knowing, not really setting any expectations, going out and ballin’, and having fun. That’s what it’s gonna be.”

You can watch Mack’s interview from the Peloton in its entirety below:

Khalil Mack: 'I don't really see a ceiling for this group' | Chicago BearsBears outside linebacker Khalil Mack meets with the media after Saturday's practice. Subscribe to the Bears YT Channel: http://chgobrs.com/1LfmYsY More Bears NFL Action: https://bit.ly/33gtjDp #ChicagoBears #Bears #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Bears: Visit http://www.ChicagoBears.com for more. Follow: http://Twitter.com/ChicagoBears Follow: https://www.instagram.com/chicagobears Like: https://Facebook.com/ChicagoBears 2020-08-22T23:05:52Z

READ NEXT: Bears Rookie Shares His ‘Welcome to the NFL’ Moment Courtesy of Khalil Mack