Beloved UFC Fight Tells World After Record-Breaking KO: ‘I’ve Got to Take a S***’

Beloved UFC heavyweight Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis made history on Saturday night when he finished Aleksei Oleinik during Saturday’s UFC Fight Night at the promotion’s Apex Center. With his second-round TKO victory, The Black Beast broke the record for most KO/TKO finishes in the UFC heavyweight division with 11. According to ESPN, Lewis is also tied for second with four other fighters for most KO/TKOs in the promotion’s history.

Besides his ferocious power, The Black Beast is also known for his NSFW personality and tendency to say outrageous things inside and outside the Octagon. Saturday night was no different when he told the world during his post-fight interview with Paul Felder that he had to use the toilet.

After Lewis’ viral comment, Felder congratulated The Black Beast on his record-breaking win and the heavyweight fighter revealed the next major step he wants to take before reentering the Octagon for another bout.

Lewis said (transcribed by MMA Fighting): “[The record] feels good, especially knowing that I’m not where I need to be at. I’m really not going to take no more fights until I walk around at 250 or 245 [pound] range. So I got to get down at least 15, 20 pounds. I’m not going to take no more fights at 260.”

The Black Beast confirmed that he wanted to return sometime in December, but as of right now, he is solely focused on trying to get his weight down.

It’s ‘Crazy’ to Lewis That He Has the Record for Most Knockouts

During the post-fight press conference, The Black Beast said that it was “crazy” he had the most knockouts in heavyweight history and that he wanted to remain humble.

Lewis said (transcribed by ESPN): “It’s crazy. I still can’t believe that I’ve got the most knockouts,” Lewis said in his postfight news conference. “It’s a crazy feeling because of all the great heavyweights before me. … Watching Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez, all those guys for all those years. Seeing they didn’t accomplish what I did, I’ve just gotta stay humble about it.”

Lewis Improved His Win Streak to 3 & His MMA Record to 24-7, With 1 No Contest

Going into the bout on Saturday night, The Black Beast was ranked No. 4 in the UFC heavyweight division, and Oleinik was at No. 10. Lewis, who was on a two-fight win streak, last fought in February during UFC 247 when he defeated Ilir Latifi by unanimous decision, and before that, he had defeated Blagoy Ivanov by split decision in November 2019 during UFC 244.

Oleinik was also riding a two-fight win streak, defeating former UFC heavyweight champ Fabricio Werdum by split decision in May during UFC 249 and Maurice Greene by armbar at UFC 246 in January.

The first round of Saturday’s bout between Lewis and Oleinik did not go according to plan for The Black Beast — he spent much of it on his back defending a choke. Lewis came out strong in the second frame, however, hitting Oleinik in the chest with a flying knee and following it up with a devastating right hand that landed on Oleinik’s jaw, dropping him.

The Black Beast pounced on Oleinik with brutal blows, and the referee stopped the bout 21 seconds into the round. With his victory, Lewis improved his MMA record to 24-7 and one no contest. Oleinik’s record fell to 59-14-1.

