Champ Challenges Dana White: ‘I’ll Bet $1 Million’

Bellator’s featherweight and lightweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire officially issued a $1 million challenge to UFC president Dana White on Monday. The 33-year-old commenced his tirade against White after the UFC president implied to the media over the weekend that he didn’t know anything about Freire.

Freire responded to a graphic created by ESPN on Monday that pondered how UFC champions would do in superfights against their Bellator counterparts.

“LW and FW: Me. MW and WW: Douglas. HW: Miocic. LHW: Nemkov. WFW: Can go either way. BW: Archuleta/Mix. WFlyW: Valentina. And as I said, I’ll bet 1 million with @danawhite

on myself,” Freire posted.

Freire wants to bet $1 million with White that he could defeat the top UFC fighters in his weight class.

Since “Pitbull” is a double champ at 145 and 155, that would mean beating the likes of Alexander Volkonovski and Max Holloway at featherweight and Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier at lightweight.

Here’s How White vs. ‘Pitbull’ Beef Began

The beef started on Saturday night after reporters asked White following the latest UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas about cross-promotional superfights featuring UFC and Bellator champions.

White dismissed that idea as “silly” and claimed to not know anything about the fighters on Bellator’s current roster, including Freire.

Freire didn’t like that. Upon seeing White’s comments on social media, “Pitbull” posted a stern challenge to White.

“Hi @danawhite. I‘m the one who destroyed steroids machine @MikeChandlerMMA, whom you said deserves a talk, in 61 seconds. If you send some of your top fighters to @BellatorMMA, I can do the same to them too. Let’s bet like you did with PRIDE,” Freire posted.

The fighter continued his epic rant against the UFC boss until the early hours of the next morning.

“Any way works fine for me. I’m sure if @danawhite and the @UFC are open to it @BellatorMMA will let me go there fight their champions. I will even personally bet 1 million dollars with White that I win. How does that sound for an incentive?” Freire posted.

MMA Champs Back ‘Pitbull’

Other fighters also came to Freire’s backing.

Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg, who is considered one of the most accomplished MMA fighters ever and presently holds the same world title with Bellator, couldn’t believe what she was seeing.

“You expect me to believe @danawhite doesn’t know the best 145lber in the world @PatricioPitbull @BellatorMMA?” Cyborg posted.

Cyborg, whose real name is Cristiane Justino, also revealed that the current situation unfolding in the media comparing UFC fighters to Bellator competitors reminded her of something from her past.

“I remember when people use to say this about StrikeForce and then we all became the biggest stars in the UFC,” Cyborg posted.

Heck, even the fourth-ever UFC “champ champ” Henry Cejudo chimed in to hail Freire has one of the top fighters in the world today across all promotions.

“The pound for pound king has spoken!” Cejudo posted.

White has yet to issue a response via social media. While he’s not likely to accept Freire’s bet any time soon, he’s sure to at least have learned more about the Bellator champ after all the hubbub his comments caused over the last few days.

