Champ Rips Gina Carano: ‘I Wanna Whoop Your A**!’

Former MMA superstar Gina Carano was called out via social media on Tuesday by WWE Raw Women’s Champion Sasha Banks. Banks is also one half of the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions which makes her a rare double champion. Banks lashed out at the former MMA title challenger Carano in what simultaneously appears to be a play for free publicity as well as an invitation to Carano to come down to a WWE show to find out what pro wrestling is all about.

“And just like that, I wanna whoop your a** too… you wouldn’t last in my Universe but you’re welcome to try,” Banks said.

The WWE superstar posted that stunning message in response to Carano tweeting about a recent storyline on the show involving Banks and former MMA fighter turned pro wrestler Shayna Baszler.

“And just like that, I want to attend my first @WWEUniverse event.. @SashaBanksWWE & @QoSBaszler…two of my favorites,” Carano said.

You can see the interaction below.

And just like that, I wanna whoop your ass too… you wouldn’t last in my Universe but you’re welcome to try 😈 #2BeltzBanks https://t.co/vqjaB3OKb8 — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) August 4, 2020

Gina Carano Finished Her MMA Career in 2009

Carano challenged Cris Cyborg in 2009 for the first women’s championship in Strikeforce at 145 pounds. In that fight, Carano suffered the first and only loss of her professional MMA career.

Cyborg stopped Carano at 4:59 of the first round.

But Carano teased returns to the sport a few times after that but nothing ever materialized. In 2014, it appeared she might even be on her way to facing Ronda Rousey in a UFC but that fight never came to pass either.

Instead, Carano’s career in the television and film industry took off.

Carano has spent the last 10 years of her life working as an actress and model in Hollywood where she’s appeared in notable feature films such as “Fast and Furious 6” and “Deadpool”.

Carano also enjoyed a prominent role in last year’s popular streaming series “Star Wars: The Mandalorian”.

Moreover, Carano later indicated in her conversation with Banks that she had no plans on heading inside the WWE’s ring either.

Just Part of WWE’s Playbook?

WWE superstars lashing out at combat sports athletes such as MMA fighters and professional boxing champions seems to happen way too often to just be happenstance.

Indeed, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has also pulled the same stunt during his title reign this year. McIntyre ripped heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury in April and did the same thing a few months later to UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

So it seems like Banks lashing out at Carano this week is just something WWE superstars are taught explicitly to do by the company or maybe something that’s just expected within the culture.

Whatever the case, the trash talk on social media seems to be doing its job.

It creates intrigue and potentially sets up future storylines for the company as it continues the year.

