Chiefs Closing in on Contract Extensions with Andy Reid, Brett Veach: Report

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs have not only set themselves up for a repeat performance in 2020, but for at least a few years to come. Despite dwindling salary cap space and a laundry list of free agents to re-sign this offseason, the Chiefs found a way to lock up three key playmakers — QB Patrick Mahomes, TE Travis Kelce and DT Chris Jones — to contract extensions and are expected to return the large majority of its 2019 starters.

Now it appears two more of the architects behind Kansas City’s recent success are in line for a reward. Early Saturday, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported that the Chiefs front office is “working towards new long-term extensions with both” its eighth-year head coach and fourth-year general manager.

Was not that long ago at all that the @Chiefs agrees to new deals with HC Andy Reid and GM Brett Veach but hearing the sides working towards new long-term extensions with both. And for good reason. They've transformed the franchise — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) August 29, 2020

Reid, who originally joined the franchise in 2013 following 14 seasons as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, received a five-year contract extension in June 2017 when the team parted ways with then-GM John Dorsey. A couple weeks later on July 10, 2017, Veach was named the organization’s seventh-ever GM, a promotion from his previous role as the Chiefs’ co-director of player personnel.

Chiefs to ‘Ring’ in the New Season This Week?

Following a Super Bowl LIV flag-raising ceremony after Saturday’s training camp practice at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City is still waiting to receive its championship rings prior to the 2020 league opener on September 10.

On Saturday, Reid suggested that the highly-anticipated hardware is coming sooner than later.

“We get the Super Bowl rings here pretty quick,” said Reid. “I think they’re going to probably announce that here somewhere. I’m going to leave that up to [Vice President of Communications] Ted [Crews] to announce it, put the pressure back on him. But it’s coming and our players are fired up about it, and it should be a great evening and an opportunity then to move forward and kind of put that behind you and get ready for the next season.”

While Reid left the door open on an exact date, Hunt Sports Group Senior Vice President of Brand Development and Communications Ryan Petkoff may have spilled the beans.

Tuesday has a nice ring to it… — P. Ryan Petkoff (@pryanpetkoff) August 30, 2020

Keep your eyes peeled on Tuesday, September 1, Chiefs Kingdom.

