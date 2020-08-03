NBA 2K League’s Josh “Choc” Humphries Details How He Followed His Dreams

The NBA 2K League got a breath of fresh air when the Brooklyn Nets‘ Nets Gaming Crew drafted Josh “Choc” Humphries with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 NBA 2K League Draft.

A native of Tampa, Florida, Choc was named the NBA 2K League’s Player of the Month in June after averaging 29 points and 9 assists per game while guiding the Nets to a 5-4 record.

For those keeping score at home: Choc is the first NetsGC player to win Player of the Month honors.

That’s a big deal.

Even bigger: Choc has been using his YouTube channel to tell his story in a unique way all while embracing his reach as a growing brand in gaming.

Currently, Choc is represented by Astoic Management‘s Lonnie Anthony and Rob Martin, a company that also manages Dallas Cowboys legend Dez Bryant, Migos member Offset, Capitol Records and NBA 2K’s Digital Marketing Director Ronnie 2K.

Worth noting: Choc was the first out of 11 Million players to hit Legend Rep in NBA2K Neighborhood this year.

Choc recently appeared on the Scoop B Radio Podcast & discussed his latest endeavors.

Check out snippets from our dialogue below…

Choc on his YouTube channel:

“So I started my YouTube channel and it hasn’t been a year yet. I was playing college basketball, and I was like look, I want to find a way to make some money because you know, obviously when you’re in college you’re not making any money so, I was want to give this give this YouTube thing a shot, I always felt that I could do YouTube and I took the opportunity to take a year off school, and started doing YouTube. My channel is based off of 2K20 [NBA] and basically you know, ever since I really haven’t looked back. I got over 200,000 subs like you said, and it’s been good for me so far. So I really can’t complain.”

Choc on college:

“I actually dropped out of school to do this YouTube thing. I was like, I was going to take a gap year off and just give it a shot, and if it didn’t work go back to school. But since it’s working right now and I’m in the 2K League as well, so I’m getting a few streams of income coming in, I’m done with school at the moment.”

Choc on how his parents reacted to his decision to go pro:

“Well I mean, it was one of those things when it was like, look – I mean, my basketball story is an interesting one and my dad obviously didn’t want me stop playing because I was a high level basketball player; just kind of got my career cut short due to injuries. But you know, it was one of those things where it’s like, ‘Look. You get this thing to work, then I’m for it. But if you don’t, you’d better be willing to go work at Publix and bag groceries.’ So he put a little pressure on the table but, obviously now that everything has come full circle, they can’t really complain on having a good job; it’s a very nice living, easy living and it’s definitely what I wanted to do. Yeah, they weren’t cool with it then, but they definitely are now.”

Choc on when he started playing NBA2K:

“This makes me sound old when I say it, I don’t like saying it, but I started playing 2K initially – when it was NBA2K5 when Ben Wallace was on the cover. And ever since, 2K was always my favorite game to play and I’ve always gravitated towards playing basketball. It’s like one of those things where I played it in real life and go home and played it in the virtual life. So, I started at a young age.”

Choc on how to be a professional gamer:

“Well first of all, like for me specifically, I know that times are changing and a lot of people are growing up now and they want to be gamers. Like, that’s what they are aspiring to be. You know for me, it was the exact opposite. Like, 2K was the opportunity to kill some stress, have fun, and stay out of trouble. I wasn’t never really into going out and partying or anything like that, so I found a lot of time on the game and the goal was never to become a professional, it just kind of worked its way out to the point where it was like, ‘Ok. I’m exceptionally good at this game and there’s a professional league for it. So why not find a way to monetize what I’m doing?’ And for me, I really picked up the game heavily when I got hurt. So, it was like kind of one of those things where I have all this time to kill. I’m just sitting here. I might as well just get on the game and just run it up. And everything happens for a reason so, here we are.”

On playing 2K just for fun:

“Typically yeah. I mean, we’re at that dry point in the games where like, everybody’s ready for the new one. So you won’t find me on as much but, I was the first person to hit Legend Rep this year; which is the highest rep in the game. So originally I was playing like, 20-plus hours a day trying to be the first person to do that. So yeah, typically to say the least I played the game a good amount.”

Choc on difference between trash talk in the NBA and NBA2K League:

“So, there’s definitely a lot of smack talking and a lot of stuff like that which goes on behind the scenes. In terms of who’s the greatest or who’s the best, it seems like nobody is ever really consistent enough to be that. The game changes so much from year to year, that it’s just like, nobody that dominates year in and year out. This is the third season and somebody has won the championship – like two different teams have won the championship and you’re going to see a third team this year. And most of the teams that win the championships don’t follow it up with a good year. So it just goes to show you that how much that game actually changes.”

Choc on biggest adjustment from moving from Florida and living in New York:

“There’s no real adjustment. I’ve lived in five states at this point so it’s like, I’ve done seen every type of situation – I think the biggest thing is, it’s not really something hard to adjust to, it’s just the reality of how expensive things are out here. I mean, the prices are just…ran up. I’ll get the same meal from Chic-Fil-A out here, than from when I’m home its five dollars more. And it’s just like c’mon man. Like, I’m not trying to pay $15.00 for a Chic-Fil-A meal so…I think that’s the biggest thing.”

Choc on self-improvement during pandemic:

“You know, what’s crazy is that 2K was really down on YouTube. Part of that from what I said is every year the game hits a dead point where nobody is caring about it. And when corona happened, it was really a blessing in disguise for content creators because, people have so much more time on their hands and they’re looking for something to do to kill time and as a content creator we fill that void and that role for people. So, it was an opportunity for me where I upped how much I was streaming and I started upping the video quality and stuff like that and, it was a good opportunity for me to grow a lot more. I think obviously, it’s still tough. Nobody wants to – I was just talking so somebody earlier and saying how frustrating it is that you can’t get into the gym and blow some steam off. But I think this pandemic really shows who can adapt and who can thrive in no matter what situation that’s thrown at them. Mentally more than anything. I think the virus has taken its toll on everybody whether they show it openly or not. Nobody is used to living life like this.”

Choc on teams he uses on 2K:

“Well, first of all I understand where you’re coming from completely because you’re using LeBron at the 1the same way if I was playing with the Bucks; I put Giannis at the 1. I get the thought process behind that. I usually try my best to match people, but it sounds like you like the bigger guards and I’m kind of the same way. It doesn’t necessary have to be a guard – I’ll take a team and look at somebody like Jonathan Isaac and he’s like, 6’10” and Mo Bamba is 7’7” [7’0”]…so using players like that, like knowing because they’re bigger it’ll make them a little bit better. You can’t really use short guys in 2K so, I would try to get the longest team.”

Choc on who he thinks on the Brooklyn Nets is a hardcore gamer:

“I’ll tell you this bro. KD – and I don’t know if he’s leaving his console on or what it is, if he’s sharing it with one of friends but KD has more hours logged into 2K20 than I do. And I was playing 20 [hours] a day. So, if that gives you insight to what that man has been doing during his rehab – I mean, KD was on vacation! Now I’ve seen him in the park and stuff and KD’s one of those people. I don’t know if anyone else on the Nets strikes me as a gamer other than KD. It seems like most of those guys – I heard Joe Harris doesn’t even use social media or anything, so I highly doubt that he’s on the game console. I mean, Kyrie might because the Earth’s flat, he might get his 2K in a little bit, but I don’t know man. DeAndre Jordan kind of strikes me as somebody who as you know, in his free time. I don’t know if he plays 2K, but I feel that he’s got a little bit of gaming in him.”

Choc on what it takes to be an elite 2K player in the NBA 2K League:

“I think a lot of people overlook the mental aspect of everything that we do. It’s not a very physically challenging job, but it IS a mentally tasking job. What I try to explain to people is that this one of the only jobs that’s performance based. So you know, you get your base salary but, your base salary isn’t that high. If you want to make money, you have to go out there and win games. And part of that, is definitely high pressures to it. You’re representing the NBA and you’re putting your mind on the line every game. For somebody that’s aspiring to be in the 2K league and be successful in the league, I think that they just need to come in knowing that it’s not like normally when you would just load up and play 2K. There’s a lot of hours that go into it. It’s a real job man.”