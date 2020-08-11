Collin Morikawa WITB: How to Get the Clubs

Coming off his first major win at the PGA Championship, it seems like an appropriate time for a Collin Morikawa WITB — or, What’s in the Bag? A quick peek shows Morikawa goes heavy on TaylorMade golf clubs, from his driver all the way down to the putter.

Of course, Morikawa’s clubs are custom fit for his swing, but base models of each are certainly available for the casual golfer. We’ll take a closer look at Morikawa’s clubs, then we’ll tell you how you can get them for yourself.

Where is Collin Morikawa From?

Morikawa was born in Los Angeles, California, but now resides in Las Vegas, Nevada.

How Many PGA Tour Wins Does Collin Morikawa Have?

Following his PGA Championship win at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, Morikawa now has three wins.

He won the Barracuda Championship in July 2019 for his first victory and the Workday Charity Open in July 2020 for his second.

Interestingly, Morikawa has more wins on the Tour (3) than cuts missed (2 -- 29 events and 27 made cuts) in his young career.

 

