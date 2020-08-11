Collin Morikawa WITB: How to Get the Clubs

Coming off his first major win at the PGA Championship, it seems like an appropriate time for a Collin Morikawa WITB — or, What’s in the Bag? A quick peek shows Morikawa goes heavy on TaylorMade golf clubs, from his driver all the way down to the putter.
Of course, Morikawa’s clubs are custom fit for his swing, but base models of each are certainly available for the casual golfer. We’ll take a closer look at Morikawa’s clubs, then we’ll tell you how you can get them for yourself.
{{ data.title }}
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What Collin Morikawa Uses: The TaylorMade Sim Driver with an 8 degree loft and a Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX Shaft. It produces very low spin and features a movable weight. Naturally, it garnered Golf Digest’s Hot List Gold club for 2020. The SIM has a 460cc head size and a midsize face.
Here’s some of the other innovative TM technology the club boasts:
Asymmetric Sole Shape & Inertia Generator: Promotes faster clubhead speed for better ball speeds and more distance. The rear weight supplied a high Moment of Inertia (MOI) for more forgiveness.
Speed Injected: The clubhead is calibrated to the maximum limit for extreme ball speeds across the entire face.
Sliding Weight Technology & Adjustable Loft Sleeve: Allows you to get a customs settings to cater to your swing, such as trajectory, face angle, and flight bias. You can change the loft +/- 2 degrees and draw/fade bias +/- 20 yards.
Twist Face: This helps with forgiveness as the face was built with corrective angles to promote straighter shots even on miss-hits.
Thru-Slot Speed Pocket: This increases the flexibility of the sole which results in faster club and ball speeds for greater distance.
Inverted Cone Technology: This expands the Coefficient of Restituion (COR) in the face for a larger sweet spot and more forgiveness on miss-hits.
Browse a wider selection of TaylorMade Drivers for players of all skill levels.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What Fairway Wood Moirkawa Uses: He uses the TaylorMade SIM Titanium Fairway Wood (3 wood) with a Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX.
The precise positioning of the Center of Gravity (CG) lower in the clubhead promotes higher launch with minimal effort in your swing.
Let’s a take a closer look at the TM technology in the SIM (Shape In Motion):
V Steel Sole Design: This allows for excellent turf interaction for cleaner contact whether you’re in the fairway or in the rough.
Twist Face: This helps with forgiveness as the face was built with corrective angles to promote straighter shots even on off-center shots.
Thru-Slot Speed Pocket: This increases the flexibility of the sole which results in faster club and ball speeds for greater distance.
ZATECH Ultra-Strong Titanium Face: Unique to the SIM Ti Fairway, the ultra-strong titanium produces a faster face for ultimate performance.
2-Degree Loft Sleeve: You can adjust the loft to customize it to your swing 2 degrees (Morikawa has the 15 degree club — 3 wood — but uses it at 13.5 degrees.
Take your game to another level with one of our recommendations for the top home golf simulators. Get real-time feedback with vivid 3D graphics in the comfort of your own home and practice anytime you’d like.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What Rescue Club Morikawa Uses: The TaylorMade SIM Max Hybrid (19 degrees) with a Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White Hybrid TX 100.
The SIM Max Hybrid is designed to help you get distance and out of trouble in all types of lies.
Here’s some more on the SIM Max Hybrid:
V Steel Sole Design: Expect ideal turf interaction on your swing for better contact anywhere on the course.
Twist Face: Twist Face provides maximum orgiveness as the face has orrective angles to promote straighter shots even on off-center shots.
Thru-Slot Speed Pocket: This increases the flexibility of the sole which results in faster club and ball speeds for greater distance.
C300 Ultra-Strong Steel Face: The C300 steel promotes strength and speed in the face for exceptional speeds and added yardage.
Are you into data when it comes to your game? Golf launch monitors records many vital measurements when it comes to your swing and provides immediate feedback and real-time coaching.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What Irons Morikawa Uses: He uses two different sets — the TaylorMade P750 for the 4 and 5 irons and the P730 for 6 through pitching wedge.
Those are tougher to find as they are older models, being released in 2017.
But if you’re a good player looking for some extra distance, the TaylorMade P790 Irons will do just that, as they are a Gold winner of Gold Digest’s Hot List for Players-Distance Irons.
Like all TaylorMade Irons, the P790s include some innovative technology designed to take your iron game to another level.
SpeedFoam: This very light urethane foam is injected into the clubhead which helps promote faster speeds and better feel on contact.
Forged Hollow Body Construction: This is a thin forged 4140 precision-milled face and carbon steel body for greater distance and forgiveness.
Low Profile Tungsten Weighting: This lowers the Center of Gravity (CG) for easier and higher launch.
Thru Slot Speed Pocket: This create explosive speeds that will help get even more distance.
Progressive Inverted Cone Technology: This is strategically placed in each iron to improve accuracy even on off-center shots.
Check out more TaylorMade Golf Irons for additional models for players of all skill levels.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What Wedges Morikawa Uses: He uses an assortment, which include the TaylorMade MG2 (52 degrees), the Titleist Vokey Design (56 degrees), and the TaylorMade MG2 Hi-Toe (60 degrees).
Some of the more popular wedges with both the pros and casual golfers, the Milled Grind 2 is all about spin, accuracy, and feel.
Raw Face Technology: The ZTP Raw Groove Design has sharper, deeper, and narrower grooves on the face to maxmize spin near the greens.
Milled Grind Sole: Designed to provide excellent turf interaction for cleaner, more consistent shots.
Thick-Thin Head Design: This weight distribution allows for a precise positioning of the Center of Gravity (CG) for optimal launch, consistent flight, and better feel.
TPU Insert: This is inserted in the back cavity of the club head and is designed to reduce vibration on contact for a more solid feel.
Take a look at our picks for the best TaylorMade golf bags, including cart and stand bags.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What Putter Morikawa Uses: The TaylorMade TP Soto Prototype, which series has garnered gold status on the 2020 Golf Digest Hot List.
Let’s take a peek at what the TP Soto is all about:
Pure Roll: This is a 5mm aluminum insert provides optimal feel, great sound, and ideal roll.
Signature TP Screws: The Pure Roll insert will be securely fastened by these screws so you’ll get a smooth roll with great feel.
Premium Patina Finish: The black nickel and copper is unique and eye-catching that will oxidize over time.
Adjustable Weight System: There are adjustable weights you can purchase separately to cater to your stroke.
Additionally, the Long Curve Hosel and Single Sightline allow for an unobstructed view at address, while the 47 degree Toe Hang provides all the arc you need. It comes with a headcover.
Practice anytime you want in the comfort of your own home with indoor putting greens, which work best in garages and other flat surfaces.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What Golf Balls Morikawa Uses: The TaylorMade TP5 Golf Balls, which have a 5-layer construction including a Tri-Fast Core and a Dual-Spin Cover.
The Tri-Fast Core is made of 3 layers and is designed to maximize energy transfer on impact to generate top speed on shots which helps get you extra yardage. The Dual-Spin Cover consists of a very soft cast urethane cover and a semi-rigid inner-cover. These work together with the club face grooves to provide maximum spin, which is necessary for iron shots and around the green.
The TP5 golf balls, which feature 90 compression and are popular with many PGA Tour players, are constructed to give you high trajectory and extra distance all with a soft feel on impact.
Take a look at more golf balls for distance to compare models.