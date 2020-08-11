Collin Morikawa WITB: How to Get the Clubs

What Collin Morikawa Uses: The TaylorMade Sim Driver with an 8 degree loft and a Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX Shaft. It produces very low spin and features a movable weight. Naturally, it garnered Golf Digest’s Hot List Gold club for 2020. The SIM has a 460cc head size and a midsize face.

Here’s some of the other innovative TM technology the club boasts:

Asymmetric Sole Shape & Inertia Generator: Promotes faster clubhead speed for better ball speeds and more distance. The rear weight supplied a high Moment of Inertia (MOI) for more forgiveness.

Speed Injected: The clubhead is calibrated to the maximum limit for extreme ball speeds across the entire face.

Sliding Weight Technology & Adjustable Loft Sleeve: Allows you to get a customs settings to cater to your swing, such as trajectory, face angle, and flight bias. You can change the loft +/- 2 degrees and draw/fade bias +/- 20 yards.

Twist Face: This helps with forgiveness as the face was built with corrective angles to promote straighter shots even on miss-hits.

Thru-Slot Speed Pocket: This increases the flexibility of the sole which results in faster club and ball speeds for greater distance.

Inverted Cone Technology: This expands the Coefficient of Restituion (COR) in the face for a larger sweet spot and more forgiveness on miss-hits.

