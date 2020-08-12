NFL Legend Deion Sanders Leaves NFL Network, Takes Role at Barstool Sports

Deion Sanders refused to take a pay cut from the NFL Network earlier this week at 14-years of being an analyst on the show. Just a day after leaving the NFL Network, Prime Time landed a job at Barstool Sports.

The 53-year-old star who loves to cause a ruckus on Twitter tweeted out this morning,” PSALM 37.4 My bible also tells me a Good man steps are ordered by the Lord and I’m extremely thankful that I can hear Gods whispers to me. @barstoolsports is giving me the platform to give u everything I got inside of me and more. This next generation needs TRUTH & SUBSTANCE now!”

Sanders Will Have His Own Show

The Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders will join Barstool Sports to host his own podcast, “21st and Prime.” The website first announced the exciting news Wednesday morning on its signature podcast, “Pardon My Take.”

Sanders had appeared on “Pardon My Take” at the end of July and obviously enjoyed it. The hiring of Sanders gives Barstool Sports, a sports and pop culture blog founded by David Portnoy in 2003, its most high-profile hire to date.

“I had no idea when I went on with you guys last time that this would transpire so quickly,” Sanders said during the podcast on Wednesday. He’s will also be a reoccurring guest on “Pardon My Take” guest on Sunday nights during the NFL season.

Sanders Looking To Get Into Coaching

Several times Sanders has spoken about coaching football within the past year. He has a quality resume, aside from being one of the most legendary NFL players to ever play the game, Sanders coaches for his sons’ high school teams in previous seasons as an offensive coordinator.

His son, Shedeur Sanders is ranked as one of the top quarterback prospects in the class of 2021 and recently committed to Florida Atlantic. The older Sanders son, Shilo, is already a well-groomed a cornerback at South Carolina.

Sanders attempted to get a coaching job last college football season. There were reports that Sanders was a candidate at his alma mater, Florida State, last but it turned out he never really was on the ballot.

Sanders, as confident as Sanders can be, said on The Dan Patrick Show after the New Year that he would be a head coach in the college football ranks next year.

Sanders’ Impressive NFL Career

The Atlanta Falcons selected Sanders with the No. 5 pick in the 1989 NFL Draft. He didn’t hesitate to make an impression from the start.

In his very first NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sanders returned a 68-yard punt. He proved to be that consistent throughout his entire 14-year career winning numerous awards and making history while breaking records.

Sanders became one of very few players to play on both sides of the ball. He also holds a crazy record of being the only player to score a touchdown in six different ways: punt return, interception return, kickoff return, rushing, receiving, and a fumble recovery.

At the end of his career, Sanders appeared in a total of eight Pro Bowls. From 1991 to 1999, he earned nine consecutive first-team All-Pro selections as a cornerback. He also earned first-team All-Pro selections as a kick returner and a punt returner. And in 1994, Sanders won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

Sanders also won two back-to-back Super Bowls, except not as a Falcon. He won one ring with the San Fransico 49ers and the other ring as a Dallas Cowboy.

You would be lying if you said you didn’t want “The Truth” to be coaching you to championships.

