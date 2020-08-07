Washington Cuts Derrius Guice After Domestic Violence Charges Filed

Derrius Guice, a running back for the Washington Football Team, was arrested on August 7, and charged with numerous counts of domestic violence, including one count of strangulation, which is a felony, a spokesperson for the Loudoun County Police told The Washington Post.

The 23-year-old, who did not report to practice on Friday, is also facing three counts of assault and battery, and one count of destruction of property. Guice turned himself into the Loudoun Adult Detention Center on Friday at around 5 p.m. The former Lousiana State University star was handcuffed in the parking lot before he was brought inside the facility.

Shortly afterward, Washington put out an official statement saying Guice was cut from the team. After learning of the “potential domestic violence related incident… we immediately alerted the National Football League and have continued to work with them during this process. We then met with Derrius to inform his that he was excused from all team activity pending a review from this matter.”

Derrius Guice cut. Ron Rivera means it about the culture — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 7, 2020

“Upon review of the nature of these charges and following internal discussions,” the statement continued, “we have decided to release Derrius immediately.”

Peter D. Greenspun, a well-known criminal attorney in the Washington, D.C. area, was hired by Guice and was seen heading into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center shortly after the running back.

Guice Was Primed to Have a Big Season With Washington in 2020

Guice was in the midst of preparing to finally have a big year with Washington during the upcoming NFL Season. During his first season in 2018, Guice tore his ACL in his left knee during the team’s first pre-season game, which knocked him out for the rest of his rookie year.

During Washington’s first regular-season game against the Philadelphia Eagles last year, he tore his meniscus in his right knee and was forced to miss the next eight games.

While Guice was healthy and able to play for four weeks during the 2019 season, Guice sprained his medial collateral ligament in his knee during Washington’s game against the Green Bay Packers on December 8. He didn’t play for the remainder of the season.

Even though he had competition for snaps with Washington’s top running backs Adrian Peterson and Bryce Love, a 2019 draft pick who missed last season due to torn ACL, Guice appeared healthy and ready for training camp to begin.

Guice Has Deleted Both His Twitter & Instagram Account Following His Arrest

Guice quickly became a fan favorite in Washington and garnered nearly 780,000 followers on Instagram. However, following the news of his arrest, the running back, who was selected by Washington in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, has since deleted his Instagram account. He also deleted his Twitter account.

