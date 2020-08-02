Former Eagles Coach Seriously Injured in Scary Motorcycle Crash

Howard Mudd is “awake on and off again” and requires additional surgery after being seriously injured in a motorcycle crash, per FOX59 in Indianapolis.

Mudd, who spent two seasons as the Eagles’ offensive line coach, was reportedly hospitalized with a fractured pelvis and spine following an accident on Wednesday. He is currently in the intensive care unit at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle as doctors decide on how to proceed. His wife, Shirley, shared a brief update via text message: “Docs will regroup & try to determine how best to proceed. He’s awake off and on. Thank you, everyone, for thoughts & prayers.”

The 78-year-old is considered one of the finest offensive line coaches in NFL history, most notably for his long-time work in Indianapolis where his units protected Peyton Manning and helped establish the Colts as a powerhouse offense for more than a decade.

Mudd came to Philadelphia — after being talked out of retirement by then-coach Andy Reid — for two seasons (2011, 2012) and the Eagles allowed 17 fewer sacks in his first year on the job. He retired in 2012 to spend time with his grandchildren, although he came back to coach the Colts again for one season in 2019 before leaving the NFL for good.

Lift up prayers for 5-decades of ledgendary #NFL Player and Coach, Howard Mudd, who is in intensive care at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after recent serious motorcycle accident. pic.twitter.com/SgtGx1eceE — Darrin Gray (@AllProDadLeader) August 2, 2020

The savvy coach left an indelible impact on the Eagles during his short stint in Philly, including getting the most out of a young sixth-round draft pick named Jason Kelce. The two shared an incredible bond in their limited time together.

“I’m very prejudiced about Jason Kelce,” Mudd told The Inquirer’s Paul Domowitch in 2017. “I love him. I like his spirit. I like his intelligence, and I like his accountability.”

Eagles former OLine coach Howard Mudd lives out in Washington, came to see his former players Talking to Jason Kelce and Brent Celek. Mudd was Kelce’s first OLine coach in NFL#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/bkbwGEQCxU — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 3, 2017

Jordan Mailata’s Confidence Level Growing

Turning attention back to the Eagles’ current roster, the curious case of Jordan Mailata took another turn following comments from his coach. Offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland revealed that the former Australian rugby player has been a “completely different guy in the meetings” in terms of his mental acumen.

“His confidence level — because we require these guys to know a lot to be able to convert blocking schemes and calls — completely, completely different in the meetings,” Stoutland told reporters, via New Jersey Advance Media.

.@Eagles @jordan_mailata with a clinic tape on how to shut down the “End/Tackle Twist”. Violent hands, and great feet are required. ++for Mailata. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/j0GIZlUkRD — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 16, 2019

That being said, there is still skepticism over whether that will translate into success on the field. Mailata has never played a regular-season snap while dealing with one injury after another since being drafted in the seventh round of the 2018 draft. The 23-year-old was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list last week. Stoutland expounded on his future development in Philly.

“Will that carry over to the field? Every morning when I come here I pray that that will happen,” Stoutland said, per Mike Kaye. “Do I think that will happen? Absolutely. I can’t guarantee that, but we’re going to find out though.”

