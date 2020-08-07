Eagles’ Lane Johnson Sounds Off on 2 ‘Disrespectful’ NFL Snubs

It would be abnormal for Lane Johnson not to get mad about being omitted from any big-time list. He gets motivated by the constant disrespect.

The Eagles’ starting right tackle fired back on Thursday after he was left off two more lists of the top-tier players in the NFL. First, Pro Football Focus ranked the “Top 25 Offensive Tackles for 2020” and put Johnson a bit lower than he liked.

He came in at No. 6 on the list, behind Mitchell Schwartz, Ryan Ramczyk, David Bakhtiari, Ronnie Stanley, Terron Armstead — and the analytics-driven website seemed to indicate that injuries were to blame for his lower rating because he was having a “career year.” He produced an 88.8 PFF grade, second in the NFL, with a run-block grade at 92.6.

The other list that seemed to rankle Johnson’s Twitter fingers was NFL.com’s “30 Best Players Over 30.” The 30-year-old was completely omitted from that one, although to be fair Tom Brady and J.J. Watt were bumped off the Top 10. It wasn’t all doom and gloom as two Eagles players did qualify, in Brandon Graham (27) and Jason Kelce (21). Either way, Johnson wasn’t happy and voiced his displeasure on Instagram, saying: “The disrespect will end soon.”

Whatever keeps his motor going, right? Johnson explained how the Eagles should be “contenders” in 2020, assuming they can stay healthy.

“Speaking for myself and for other guys, if we stay healthy, I believe we’ll be contenders again,” Johnson said, via NFL.com. We’ve got some speed now. Speed kills. So along with DeSean (Jackson), we’ve got a bunch of 4.3 guys that can really separate the field, and really a lot of it is just staying healthy.”

.@Eagles OT @LaneJohnson65 joined #GMFB to talk about the offensive additions, @cj_wentz, his Oline summit, and what it will be like playing without fans this season. pic.twitter.com/FxMqAavov8 — GMFB (@gmfb) July 15, 2020

Darius Slay Named Top ‘Bounce-Back Candidate’

Meanwhile, new Eagles cornerback Darius Slay was named the team’s top “bounce-back candidate” for 2020 by ESPN. Slay, acquired from Detroit in an offseason trade, had been considered one of the top shutdown corners in the league, until a “down year” in 2019 knocked some luster off his shiny reputation.

Whether Slay actually played poorly or Matt Patricia didn’t use him properly is another debate. The three-time Pro Bowl player instantly upgrades the Eagles’ secondary, especially after his confident offer to match the opposing team’s top receiver on a weekly basis. Slay’s 85 forced incompletions dating back to 2014 (per Pro Football Focus) cannot be understated. His critics will point to a low number of interceptions in recent years, two in 2019 and three in 2018. Never mind that.

Darius Slay: ➤ 85 forced incompletions since 2014 𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐅𝐋 pic.twitter.com/bWGILT9k8X — PFF (@PFF) July 9, 2020

“We’re really excited to have him and I think it’s going to add a different dimension to our secondary,” Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said of Slay. “I think there are a lot of ways to judge the effectiveness of a corner … interceptions aren’t always the number one thing. He can do his job by preventing the quarterback from throwing or making the quarterback throwing passes that are incomplete.”

