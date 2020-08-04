Eagles’ Sidney Jones Working Out with NFL All-Decade CB

If Sidney Jones wants to truly shed the burgeoning bust label, then working out with one of the best cornerbacks of the past decade is a good start.

Jones, the Eagles’ second-round pick in 2017, was spotted training with Chargers’ All-Pro Chris Harris Jr. this summer. The former Broncos starter is one of the best in the business, a four-time Pro Bowl selection and first-team All-Pro in 2016. Harris — a player linked to the Eagles several times via trade and free agency — was named to the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team in April.

Jones confirmed to NBC Sports’ John Clark that he was indeed working out with Harris down in Texas under the tutelage of noted defensive backs trainer Ronnie Braxton. The 24-year-old said he was focusing on “physical and mental techniques.” Other players participating included Davontae Harris and Deiondre Hall.

“Just to be around guys like that and to watch him [Harris] and watch his moves and see how they go about their business, I can just follow him and pick up tips,” Jones told Clark. “You’ve got to keep pushing through it and that’s where I’m at right now, working with everybody in my circle that’s getting me back right.”

Jones admitted that he has heard the criticism, especially after missing 26 out of a possible 48 games over the past three seasons. Eagles GM Howie Roseman even challenged the oft-injured cornerback by saying: “It’s time for him to prove it.”

“Adversity builds character,” Jones said. “I feel like I have weathered the storm. I am ready to show what I can do and prove it.”

Open Competition for Spot Opposite Darius Slay

Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz told reporters last week “there will be open competition there” for the starting cornerback spot opposite Darius Slay.

It has been widely assumed that the front-runners to land the job are Jones and third-year man Avonte Maddox. And don’t count out Rasul Douglas who has been wowing in offseason workouts. Schwartz teased he’d be trying out a “lot of different guys” at cornerback in training camp.

“That’s what the abbreviated training camp that we’ll have will decide,” Schwartz said. “There will be open competition there. We’ll have a lot of different guys. One of the reasons for a lot of the things that have happened to us over the years is we’ve had a lot of different guys play because of injuries in the secondary and that’s tough during the season but what it’s done is it’s given us a lot of different options, guys that have played a lot of football.”

Remember, last year’s starting cornerback Jalen Mills will be switching to safety. Schwartz loves his instincts, particularly Mills’ vision, and feels confident he can replace Malcolm Jenkins’ energy and leadership at the position.

“I think he checked a lot of the boxes when it came to making that transition,” Schwartz said. “Jalen is a good leader for us. He brings an edge, a toughness … and I think you’ll see that a little bit more when he’s at the safety position as opposed to being all the way out there on the perimeter.”

