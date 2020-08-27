Eagles Waive Promising Young LB, Genard Avery Injury Update

That thunderous thud heard at Wednesday’s practice might be a softer blow than first expected.

According to NFL Insider Adam Caplan, Genard Avery didn’t suffer an ACL tear on his injured right knee. However, the young defensive end’s knee is in bad shape and it’s unclear just how long he’ll be out. There is a chance the Eagles could stash him on the injured reserve list in the hope he can begin practicing again after Week 6. Defensive line coach Matt Burke did say he could never have enough defensive ends.

Of course, all that is assuming Avery even makes the final 53-man roster. Joe Ostman was coming hard for his spot before the injury. The Eagles technically have nine defensive ends on the roster — Avery, Ostman, Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Vinny Curry, Josh Sweat, Daeshon Hall, Casey Toohill, Shareef Miller — but one of them (Hall) is already on the PUP list. And another edge rusher (Barnett) was hurt at the start of camp and his status for Week 1 remains murky.

On #Eagles DE Gerard Avery, an MRI confirmed that he didn't suffer an ACL injury. However, it's unclear how long he'll be out. Eagles have a lot of depth at DE, but it's being tested due to Avery and Derek Barnett's (ankle) injuries. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) August 26, 2020

On Monday, Miller (fourth-round pick in 2019) received some first-team reps on defense and recorded a sack on Carson Wentz. So did Ostman (undrafted in 2017) who pancaked second-year tackle Andre Dillard and almost killed Wentz on a scary play. For the record, Sweat and Toohill have both attacked the quarterback and looked promising throughout padded practices.

Tough choices to make and the injury to Avery only further clouds the picture. It’s important to remember what Jim Schwartz told reporters earlier this week, although he did single out Sweat’s improvement and hinted at a bigger role for him.

“Let’s be careful about reading too much into thud practices and non-padded practices and things like that because sometimes that stuff can get a little bit skewed, and a guy can look different in practice than he’s really going,” the Eagles defensive coordinator said. “That being said, Josh [Sweat] has had a good camp and I think he’s a much-improved player and we look forward to him playing a big role for us this year.”

Brief scare at #Eagles camp: Joe Ostman bull rush drives Andre Dillard back into Carson Wentz and the QB is bent back. Crisis averted as Ostman eased up at the end. That’s the good news. Bad news: Dillard still struggling vs. power rushes. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 26, 2020

Eagles Release Undrafted LB Dante Olson

The Eagles also made a few minor moves on Wednesday morning when the team signed cornerback Trevor Williams and defensive tackle T.Y. McGill. Both additions were previously reported and expected. Don’t read too much into them, probably just camp bodies.

Then again, Williams might have a chance to stick around with Sidney Jones still nursing an injury and confidence in him wearing thin from the coaching staff. He has legitimate NFL experience, including 27 career starts. A similar argument could be made for McGill considering injuries to Anthony Rush and Javon Hargrave.

Roster Moves: #Eagles have signed CB Trevor Williams and DT T.Y. McGill.#Eagles have waived LB Dante Olson and placed TE Josh Perkins on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/myaniWDi7v — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 26, 2020

Perhaps the bigger surprise — not a total shocker — was the Eagles waiving Dante Olson, an undrafted rookie free agent out of Montana. He was the Buck Buchanan Award winner last season and Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year, plus a guy who was named a player to turn heads by Bleacher Report.

Olson registered 179 tackles, 3.5 sacks, four pass breakups and one interception last season for the Grizzlies. Unfortunately, he had a relatively quiet training camp in Philly and now he’s gone. The Eagles seem to really like their current crop of linebackers despite a lack of “household names.”

