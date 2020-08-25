Emails from Nick Diaz: ‘Talking S*** About My Mom’

UFC legend Nick Diaz fought most of his UFC fights well before social media took over the world, but that didn’t keep the American from using the Internet to goad would-be opponents into fights. Diego Sanchez revealed on a recent episode of the “Real Quick with Mike Swick” podcast that he used to receive all sorts of wild email messages from Diaz when the two fighters were scheduled to face each other in 2005.

“Nick Diaz used to send me emails…,” Sanchez said. “Bad s***, man. Talking s*** about my mom, talking s*** about my dad, just trying to get under my skin with everything he had. He hated me.”

Sanchez defeated Diaz via unanimous decision.

Diaz Hasn’t Fought Since 2015

Nick Diaz, 37, is the older brother of Nate Diaz, 35. The Diaz brothers are MMA legends from Stockton, California.

Nick Diaz hasn’t fought since 2015 though he teased a return earlier this year after his brother lost to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244.

Diaz lost his last three UFC fights, though his final appearance with the company against Anderson Silva was later ruled a no-contest after Silva tested positive for banned substances. Diaz also ended up failing a drug test for marijuana metabolites and was suspended by the Nevada Athletic Commission for 18 months after the initial five-year suspension was reduced.

Diaz’s last win was in 2011 against B.J. Penn.

Still, Diaz experienced massive amounts of success across the board in MMA promotions all over the world, including UFC, PRIDE, Strikeforce, EliteXC, World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) and DREAM.

Diaz was the welterweight champ for Strikeforce and WEC, and one of the most popular UFC fighters of his era.

Sanchez Won Last UFC Fight Via Disqualification

Meanwhile, Sanchez, 38, won his last UFC fight in February against Michael Periera, though it should also be noted that Sanchez appeared to be losing that fight until his opponent struck with an illegal knee.

Regardless, the key information Sanchez revealed on the podcast this week was how far Nick Diaz would go to get under his opponent’s skin before big fights.

Without social media, Diaz couldn’t just slide into someone’s direct messages, so he did the next best thing. Diaz sent emails.

Imagine if things had happened 20 years earlier. Diaz might have been the kind of person to send his opponents paper letters through the postal service.

