Falcons QB1 Matt Ryan Says ‘There’s No Debate’ on Julio Jones

If there’s one friendship you should be jealous of, it’s Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and his No.1 option Julio Jones.

QB1 spoke to reporters over the weekend and a main topic discussed was his special bond with Julio. What he said will make you go “Awh.”

“Every day I’m thankful that he’s in our locker room and I’ve been able to play with him for coming up on 10 years,” Ryan said. “He’s the most humble, hard-working superstar that there is, and the absolute best teammate you could ask for.”

Matt Ryan & Julio Jones’ Special Bond

Ryan has been throwing to Jones since 2011, when Atlanta traded five picks to move up 20 spots in the first round to take the Alabama wide receiver with the No. 6 pick.

So it’s obvious that Ryan and Julio have developed a strong bond over the years.

“I think it’s like any good relationship. It’s gone deeper, there’s more honesty,” said the 2016 NFL MVP. “There’s a greater level of understanding of each other. He and I are on a level really of nobody I’ve ever played with. I’ve been fortunate to play with some great receivers like Roddy White and great tight ends like Tony Gonzalez, but never had the opportunity to play 10 years with any of them.”

Since joining Ryan at wide receiver, Jones has caught 797 passes for 12,125 yards and 57 touchdowns. He has also become the Falcons’ franchise all-time leader in receiving yards. His most notable accomplishment is having reached the 12,000-receiving-yards milestone 17 games faster than any player in NFL history. Jones’ total career average of 96.2 receiving yards per game is the best in NFL history by 8.7 yards per game.

Although the Falcons had a disappointing 2019 season, it didn’t stop Jones from shining. He had 1,394 receiving yards last season, giving him six consecutive seasons with at least 1,300 receiving yards. Only Jerry Rice has more such seasons in NFL history with seven.

Ryan said of Jones, “He’s certainly the premier wide receiver in the league and to me there’s no debate about it.”

Julio Jones is the Bread & Butter

Todd Gurley and Julio both spent the offseason in LA and the two have formed their own chemistry, which will certainly help come game day.

“The main person I have been hanging around has been Julio. That’s the bread and the butter of that team. That’s the head honcho,” Gurley told Cruz and the other guys.

Julio has been doing more than just training with Gurley, he has been helping Gurley grow as a person.

“I’ve been balling my whole life, so that’s what I do,” Gurley said. “As long as I am consistent and put in the work every day, then I know what’s going to happen on that field. Injuries can happen anytime. You can’t prevent that. As long as you put that work in, it’s cool.

“And I got Julio, I’m straight.”

